On-the-job training: CareerSource CLM tweaking its focus to meet ever-changing workforce

During the years after the recession hit in 2008, when millions of people lost employment, long lines of job seekers would form early in the morning before a job fair in hopes to nab one of only a handful of positions that employers had to offer.

Today, with the unemployment rate below 3%, dozens and dozens of businesses now head out to job fairs in hopes of enticing candidates with more perks, such as working from home, to change professions.

Despite low unemployment, businesses are hiring. These businesses want to expand. The problem is that there are so many jobs available and workers have many, many choices to make their work life less stressful.

2009: Unemployment rate rises to 12.6%

2022: April unemployment rate was 2.8%, down from March's 3.1%

The job market was once dictated by business owners. Laura Byrnes, director of communications for CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion, said the tables have turned and now it is the workers who have choices.

"it's the job seeker's market now," she said. Not too long ago, business owners set the terms of employment. Some would hire a receptionist, for example, and assign accounting duties to the job description.

"A lot of workers enjoyed the flexibility during COVID," said Dale French, executive vice president of CareerSource CLM. "Now we are talking about the great resignation, where people are leaving the job market and doing different things."

Some people are heading out to work in the gig economy: driving for Uber or Lyft or delivering food and groceries for DoorDash, GrubHub or Instacart.

"More people are moving into the gig economy so they can work their own schedules," he said. "We're just in a very different time right now. And until everything settles down, and everybody can kind of step back and look at what really did happen over the last two years, it'll be very interesting."

French said women were negatively impacted during the pandemic, more so than men. French said early this year that the pandemic made families rethink how their earnings were being spent.

"We think a lot of families figured out how to manage their budget so one member of the household can stay home, maintain the household, maintain the children and not go back to work," French said, adding more women than men stayed home.

French said CareerSource CLM is looking at a new strategy, beginning July 1.

"We're going to be intensifying efforts on recruitment and really start focusing businesses on talent development and occupational training," French noted. "Right now, we have so many technical occupations out there."

He said there is a large need for employees in the manufacturing and logistics sectors.

"There's so many technical occupations that require certification, but not necessarily a college degree," he noted. "And so we really need to start talking with the businesses how do we shift their mindset."

French said "people aren't necessarily going to be walking through your front door looking for a job." The idea is to work with Marion County Public Schools to reach out to high school graduates while they're still in their formative years.

"And let's help them try to decide," French noted. "And then once they've made that decision, how do we get them to the businesses and what services can we as the workforce development provide to make sure that they're successful?"

Despite low unemployment, job fairs are still needed to find workers

CareerSource CLM and its affiliate Talent Center, in partnership with the College of Central Florida, will hold a Citrus County Job Fair on Tuesday, June 21. Citrus County's unemployment rate is just above 3%.

The free job fair is open to any job seeker in Citrus, Levy and Marion counties. The event is slated from 3:30-5 p.m. at CF’s Citrus County campus, 3800 S. Lecanto Highway, in Lecanto.

As of June 10, these are the businesses that plan to attend: AutoZone Auto Parts, Citrus County Abuse Shelter Association, Citrus County Board of County Commissioners, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, Citrus County Tax Collector, Crystal River Health and Rehabilitation Center, Florida Caregivers, Florida Department of Children and Families, Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, Key Training Center, MedFleet Ambulance, PedIM Healthcare and Quick Care Med, Power Movers Plumbing Electric LLC, Sevita – Florida Mentor, Tri-Co Communications, TrueCore Behavorial Solutions, and Weber Glass.

“There really is something for anyone interested in good, gainful employment in a variety of industries, from construction to manufacturing and healthcare to retail, as well as human, public and social services,” Rusty Skinner, CareerSource CLM’s chief executive officer, said in a press release.

Those interested in attending should prepare accordingly: bring printed copies resume, dress professionally, and be prepared for on-the-spot job interviews. While masks are not required, attendees should feel free to wear face coverings if they wish to do so.

Candidates are encouraged to visit one of the CareerSouce CLM's career centers for free assistance to update a resume, to prepare a 30-second “elevator speech” highlighting their skills and experience, or sharpen interview skills.

The centers are currently open to the public for in-person services from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and are located at: 683 S. Adolph Point, in Lecanto; 2175 NW 11th Drive in Chiefland; and 2703 NE 14th St. in Ocala.

For more information about the job fair, including updates on participating businesses and/or to register, visit careersourceclm.com/event/job-fair-citrus-county/. To learn more, contact CareerSource CLM at (800) 434-5627.

Byrnes said there are many training programs available for qualified candidates. CareerSource CLM has grant funding to pay for on-the-job training. Byrnes said: "We will underwrite the salary (up to about $400 per week)."

"The jobs are there and if if you don't have a training, or the experience in a particular area, they can work," she noted. "They can work with us and we can help get them the training."

Joe Callahan can be reached at (352) 817-1750 or at joe.callahan@starbanner.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoeOcalaNews.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: In Marion/Ocala, Florida region: CareerSource CLM tweaking its focus