Job training and a paycheck: Leon County's Junior Apprenticeship open to applicants

During his time as an apprentice, 19-year-old Matthew Godwin had the opportunity to stock ambulances, work in the logistics office, and once a week he was able to do a ride along in the ambulance.

Applications are now open for the spring semester of the Leon Works Junior Apprenticeship Program, a partnership with CareerSource Capital Region and Leon County Schools. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, October 31. High school juniors and seniors attending public, private, charter, or virtual schools in Leon County can be in a paid, skill-building internship.

Matthew Godwin entered the program in spring 2022 with an interest in becoming an EMT.

“The experience was great, and I think students should give it a try because you get to dip your toe in the water to see if you like that career choice first,” Godwin said. “I now work as an EMT for Leon County EMS. I finished EMT school in the spring of 2023 and now am working three to five shifts a week.”

Highly competitive internships up for grabs

From January to May 2024, selected students will work as a junior apprentice by shadowing and assisting county staff in a skilled career field. This is a competitive program, with only 11 paid positions available for students. Jobs offered include EMT paramedic, IT tech support, and medical administrative associate.

Kari Musgrove, who works as Leon County’s Employee Development Coordinator, anticipates there will be over 70,000 traditional jobs available in Leon County by 2026. The county is aiming to connect 7,000 students to middle-skilled careers that require more than a high-school education but less than a four-year degree.

Since 2017, the program has recruited over 70 students and has placed them in various occupations.

Musgrove says this is a way to introduce juniors and seniors to other career options in their own community.

“It’s a win-win in every way because not only do they get to see and explore specific career choices, but they also get tangible and hands-on experiences to further their careers,” Musgrove told the Tallahassee Democrat.

To be eligible, students must be enrolled in or have completed a high school level Career and Technical Education course or program.

Students must have their own transportation to the career site they are assigned. Students also must be able to take the program during their last class period or have their school day end by 2 p.m.

Students in the program will earn elective credit towards their diploma and will complete the CareerSource Capital Region’s LEAP training, which prepares them to enter the workforce after graduation.

How to apply for the Leon Works Junior Apprenticeship Program?

Students who served in the program before are not permitted to reapply for the program. Instead, they are encouraged to apply for the Leon County’s Summer Youth Training Program.

Interested applicants can apply at LeonCountyFL.gov/JRApprentice. For more information and FAQs about the Leon Works Junior Apprenticeship Program visit LeonCountyFL.gov/JRApprentice/FAQs.

