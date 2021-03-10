Job training and reskilling will be essential in America's post-pandemic bounce back

Erica Pandey
·2 min read

One year into the pandemic, more than 10 million Americans are still out of work — and many of the jobs they lost won't even exist when this is over.

The big picture: Putting the country back to work will require vast amounts of retraining and career shifting, as former bartenders learn to code and former cruise ship workers look for jobs at data centers. The U.S. is still unprepared to take that on at scale.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

What's happening: Job training and reskilling will be an essential part of America's post-pandemic bounce back, but neither of the two COVID relief bills passed during the last year earmarked any money for it.

  • "We just don’t do this. We’re not a training nation," says Anthony Carnevale, director of the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce. "It’s a systemic failure when you compare us to other nations."

By the numbers: The pandemic's disruption of work will push around 17 million U.S. workers to find new occupations by 2030, according to a recent McKinsey Global Institute report.

  • Even before the pandemic, 70% of employers reported having trouble filling roles because of a skills gap in the labor force, per Bloomberg.

  • After the pandemic, high-skilled jobs, like web developers and epidemiologists, are expected to boom. And low-skilled ones, like restaurant hosts, bartenders and ticket agents are projected to bust.

"We knew artificial intelligence was going to devastate jobs, but, frankly, I thought that was five or seven years away," says Plinio Ayala, CEO of the job training company Per Scholas.

  • "The pandemic accelerated that. The number of jobs that existed before the pandemic will not be the same number after, and most of those jobs were occupied by people of color and women."

  • "I’m concerned about a real uneven recovery."

All of this points to an urgent need for the U.S. government and companies to invest in retraining the workforce, but job training remains underfunded at the federal level. And it's a patchwork system in the private sector.

  • Add to that the fact that many of the organizations that have short-term adult education courses and training programs are getting hit by the pandemic. "The community colleges are crashing," Carnevale says.

But, but, but: The reskilling crisis has not yet gotten much attention in Washington. Says Carnevale, "I doubt anybody would go to the floor and vote against training right now, but there is no prominent bill."

What to watch: On the campaign trail, Biden called for a $50 billion federal investment in workforce training. If such a sizable investment becomes a reality, it could help millions of Americans switch careers post-pandemic.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Report: "Clear evidence" China is committing genocide against Uyghurs

    Chinese authorities have breached "each and every act prohibited" under the UN Genocide Convention over the treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in China's Xinjiang province, an independent report published Tuesday alleges.Why it matters: D.C. think-tank the Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy, which released the report, said in a statement the conclusions by dozens of experts in war crimes, human rights and international law are "clear and convincing": The ruling Chinese Communist Party bears responsibility.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It's the first time a non-governmental group has conducted independent legal analysis of the genocide allegations in Xinjiang, "including what responsibility Beijing may bear for the alleged crimes," notes CNN, which first obtained a copy of the report.The big picture: Up to 2 million Uyghurs are estimated to be detained in the province's mass internment camps. Chinese authorities deny any rights abuses have been committed and claim the camps are used to root out extremism.But there's evidence to support allegations of torture, forced sterilization and other abuses, with which this new report concurs.Investigations show Chinese authorities have had a "vast string of factories" inside the camps constructed, and they're and forcing detainees to work in cotton fields, per Axios' Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian.What they found: "China's policies and practices targeting Uyghurs in the region must be viewed in their totality, which amounts to an intent to destroy the Uyghurs as a group, in whole or in part," the report states.It finds that Uyghur detainees within the detention sites are "systematically tortured, subjected to sexual violence, including rape, and cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment or punishment, deprived of their basic human needs, and severely humiliated."They're deprived of basic human needs, "severely humiliated and subjected to inhumane treatment or punishment, including solitary confinement without food for prolonged periods," according to the report."Suicides have become so pervasive that detainees must wear 'suicide safe' uniforms and are denied access to materials susceptible to causing self-harm."Of note: Governments including the U.S. have denounced the treatment of the people inside the camps as "genocide" and "crimes against humanity."The International Criminal Court (ICC) last December declined to investigate allegations of genocide against Uyghurs, but it left the file open. That means more evidence can be submitted on the claims and the ICC could still open an investigation.Read the full report, via DocumentCloud: Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • CNN’s Jake Tapper rebuked on Twitter after claiming regulator probing Piers Morgan’s comments was ‘insanity’

    Broadcast regulator looking into comments Piers Morgan made about Meghan Markle’s struggles with mental health

  • Caroline Flack 'wasn't emotionally wired' for fame

    A new Channel 4 documentary examines the events leading up to the TV presenter's death in 2020.

  • Kia tells owners to park outside as it recalls nearly 380,000 vehicles over safety concerns

    Korean automaker Kia is conducting a safety recall of nearly 380,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to concerns of potential engine fires, according to a letter published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.Why it matters: The recall comes after the NHTSA opened an investigation in 2019 into Kia and Hyundai engine fires. In November 2020, the agency announced that it was fining the automakers $137 million for not recalling cars with potentially faulty engines quickly enough, according to the AP.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: Kia noted that the specific models affected are the 2017-2021 Sportage and Cadenza, and that the potential for a hydraulic electronic control unit (HECU) to short-circuit increased the risk of engine fire — though the exact cause of the problem is unknown. Kia maintains that there have been "no known reported fires, crashes or injuries related to this condition." The safety recall report on the NHTSA website noted that some owners could see warning lights on their cars' dashboards, as well as a burning odor and smoke from the engine compartment. "As a precautionary measure, Kia is instructing owners to park their vehicles outdoors and away from other vehicles or structures until the recall repair has been completed," the report added.What's next: The recall is expected to begin at the end of April, and Kia will notify owners and conduct repairs for free.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Saddened Queen Elizabeth will address Harry and Meghan's racism accusation

    Queen Elizabeth said on Tuesday the British royals were saddened by the challenging experiences of her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan and promised to privately address revelations about a racist remark about their son. Meghan and Harry's tell-all TV interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on U.S. television on Sunday has plunged the monarchy into its biggest crisis since the 1997 death of Harry's mother Diana. In the two-hour show, Meghan accused Britain's royal family of raising concerns about how dark their son Archie's skin might be and ignoring her pleas for help while she felt suicidal.

  • Meghan Markle didn't have any formal training when she joined the royal family

    "There's no class on how to speak, how to cross your legs, how to be royal. There's none of that training," Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey.

  • Jimmy Carter says he's sad, angry over Georgia voting bills

    Former President Jimmy Carter declared his opposition Tuesday to a slate of restrictive voting proposals moving through his native Georgia’s General Assembly, saying he is “disheartened, saddened and angry” over moves to “turn back the clock” on ballot access after Democratic successes in 2020. Carter, a Democrat, said in a long statement that the Republican-backed proposals, which would end no-excuse absentee voting, “appear to be rooted in partisan interests, not the interests of all Georgia voters.” The GOP push comes after Georgia favored President Joe Biden in November and elected two new U.S. senators in January, giving Democrats control of the U.S. Senate and cementing Georgia as a clear battleground.

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • Prince Harry threw cold water on speculation that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip partook in conversations over Archie's skin tone, narrowing down who in the royal family could have been involved

    Former Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle said some members of the royal family had "concerns" about how dark Archie's skin would be before he was born.

  • Late night comedians react to the queen's reaction to the Harry and Meghan interview, and Piers Morgan's

    "Everyone is still talking about Oprah's special with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and today Buckingham Palace finally responded with a statement" saying the queen is "saddened" by their experience and will address the racism and other issues "privately," Jimmy Fallon said on Tuesday's Tonight Show. "For those who aren't fluent in 'palace speak,' they're basically saying 'We're sorry you feel this way.'" "If Buckingham Palace is just learning the full extent of Harry and Meghan's feelings now, wait until they find out what's been going on with Prince Andrew," Fallon joked. "And in 'making the story all about you' news, Piers Morgan — who faced backlash over harsh comments about Harry and Meghan — will depart his show, Good Morning Britain." Worse, he added, "after months of criticizing Meghan Markle for making an emotional exit, Piers stormed offstage in an emotional exit." Despite the statement from Buckingham Palace, which Stephen Colbert read in Town Crier regalia on The Late Show, Morgan and other "fans of the royal family dumped a crumpet in their knickers" after the broadcast, he said. "Piers Morgan is such a baby, someone at Buckingham Palace just asked what color he's gonna be. Piers didn't just storm off the set in slow-motion twit-snit," he quit, Colbert noted. "Congratulations, tomorrow's going to be a great morning, Britain." Colbert also addressed the other big kerfuffle in the news: Major Biden's "biting incident." "I just want to point out," he said, "that we're a month and a half into the Biden administration and the first scandal is literally dog bites man." The Late Show combined the two news stories — the British royals and the German Shepherds. Yes, "at the White House, there's been what's been described as a 'biting incident' involving President Biden's German Shepherd Major," now remanded to Delaware, Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. "See, that's another difference between Biden and Trump. When Biden's dog misbehaves, they send him home; when Trump's misbehaved, he sent his supporters to storm the Capitol and get him." He was impressed by the clenched-teeth diplomacy of the royal family's statement on Harry and Meghan, and his Aunt Chippy showed how this would have been handled in the Kimmel family. Britons were shocked at both Harry and Meghan's revelations and the U.S. drug ads, Conan O'Brien noted. He imagined other U.S. commercials that played during the British rebroadcast, with slight modifications. More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyWhite House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirms Major Biden was a bad dog, has no update on Biden catFor some reason, Prince Charles picked today for a photo-op with Black health-care workers

  • MyPillow guy planning to launch his own social media network

    Platform will allow anyone to ‘start telling it like it is again, says Trump ally

  • Lamar Jackson among the QBs next up for a new contract

    Now that Dak Prescott got his record-breaking contract, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield are in line to top it. Baltimore Ravens general Eric DeCosta said Tuesday he’s had conversations with Jackson but the two sides haven’t started official negotiations. Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP, is entering the final season of his rookie contract.

  • Piers Morgan quits British TV program after Meghan comments

    British television host Piers Morgan on Tuesday quit the “Good Morning Britain” program after making contentious comments about Meghan following her bombshell interview about the royal family. The U.K.’s media watchdog said earlier Tuesday that it was launching an investigation into the show under its harm and offense rules after receiving more than 41,000 complaints over Morgan’s comments about the Duchess of Sussex. Morgan's departure was announced shortly after Buckingham Palace issued a statement saying allegations of racism made by Prince Harry and Meghan during an interview with Oprah Winfrey were “concerning."

  • Cindy McCain calls GOP and Fox News fury over Dr Seuss ‘ridiculous’

    Ms McCain said ‘we can no longer have our leaders work with fear and anger and hate’

  • Harry and Meghan Oprah interview: How the world reacted to the bombshell claims

    Reactions to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey have ranged from widespread anger at Buckingham Palace to support for the Royal family, as they come under pressure to respond to the allegations. Here's a look at how the press, celebrities and politicians responded to the couple's claims. Meghan and Harry Oprah interview live reaction How the British press responded Some of the couple's strongest allegations were aimed at the British tabloids. In the UK, where the interview aired a day after the US, the newspapers' reactions were varied. The Telegraph highlighted the White House's response to the interview:

  • Three protesters killed in Myanmar

    Three protesters were killed in Myanmar on Monday (March 8), according to witnesses, two of them with gunshot wounds to the head.Photos on Facebook showed the bodies of two men lying on the street in the northern town of Myitkyina. Protesters say they were taking part in a demonstration when police fired stun grenades and tear gas at them.Several people were then hit by gunfire from nearby buildings.It was not immediately clear who fired on the protesters although both police and the military were at the protest.A military spokesman and local police did not respond to calls asking for comment on the latest incidents.The U.N. say security forces have killed more than 50 people to quell daily demonstrations and strikes against the February 1st coup.The generals say they acted because an election in November, which saw Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) secure a big victory, was marred by fraud - a claim rejected by the electoral commission.In Yangon, shops, factories, and banks were closed as part of the uprising against the country's military rulers.At least nine unions covering sectors including construction, agriculture and manufacturing have called on "all Myanmar people" to stop work to reverse the coup and restore Suu Kyi's elected government.Allowing economic activity to continue would help the military "as they repress the energy of the Myanmar people," the unions said in a statement.State media also said security forces were present at hospitals and universities.The International Physicians for Human Rights organization said occupation of hospitals was a violation of international law.The United States and other Western countries have imposed limited sanctions on the junta, and the European Union is preparing to widen its sanctions on Myanmar's armed forces to target businesses they run, according to diplomats and internal documents seen by Reuters. Australia on Sunday cut defense ties, saying it would only deal with non-government groups in Myanmar.

  • Meghan and Harry Oprah interview: Palace breaks silence to say racism claims taken ‘very seriously’

    Buckingham Palace facing crisis after racism claims made in interview

  • Meghan Markle says her father ‘betrayed her’ in new Oprah clip as he faces TV interview with Piers Morgan

    Duchess describes way in which UK tabloids ‘hunted’ down her parents before falling out with her father, Thomas Markle

  • Texas Governor makes correcting power grid operator's billing 'emergency' item

    Abbott said he wants the legislature to take action in its upcoming session to reduce emergency power pricing put in place by ERCOT during the weather crisis in the state. "The emergency item includes any inaccurate excessive charges and any issues regarding ancillary service prices," the Texas governor's office said in a statement. Abbott's declaration comes a day after Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick called ERCOT to correct the $16 billion pricing error during the week of a winter storm that led to power outages across the state.

  • After nearly 6 hours of jury selection in the trial of Derek Chauvin, only 3 jurors have been chosen to serve

    Former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in the May 2020 death of George Floyd.