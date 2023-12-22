Job trouble and health woes: Needy Fund helps Dennis neighbor

Her full-time job as a clerk disappeared when the owner of the business retired. Our Dennis neighbor had always supplemented her income by working as a waitress, and she was able to pick up more shifts to keep money coming in.

But then a series of health issues, including a battle with COVID-19, led to multiple hospitalizations. She had always worked hard, but this time she needed help.

Thanks to your generous donations, the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund was able to assist with rent, and connect our neighbor with programs and social service agencies that could help bridge the gap, preserve her housing stability and keep her on the path toward self-sufficiency.

What is the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund?

The nonprofit Cape Cod Times Needy Fund has provided emergency financial assistance to thousands of Cape Codders and Islanders since 1936. That assistance is made possible because of the continued generosity of neighbors helping neighbors.

The Needy Fund provides short-term emergency assistance to Cape and Islands residents so they can continue to go to work and/or stay in their homes. People in need submit their requests for help to the Needy Fund, which in turn pays for the goods or services — a medical bill, for example — through a voucher system. No cash is given to Needy Fund recipients.

How to donate to the Needy Fund

Donations, which are tax-deductible, may be made online here.

Donations, which are tax-deductible, may be made online at needyfund.org/donate.

Checks payable to the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund should be mailed to Cape Cod Times Needy Fund, P.O. Box 36, Hyannis, MA 02601.

How to get Needy Fund assistance

Those needing assistance may contact the Needy Fund at 508-778-5661 or 800-422-1446.

Questions can be emailed to info@needyfund.org. The Needy Fund is also on Facebook (facebook.com/NeedyFund) and X (formerly Twitter) @NeedyFund.

Needy Fund donors

The fundraising goal this season is $1.6 million, and every donation helps. Thanks to everyone who has made a donation to the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund.

Total Contributions to Date: $704,070.73

Taylor and Barry;$10,000

Peter and Virginia Farwell;$5,000

June and Michael Daley;$2,000

Frances Parks;$1,500

Steve Baker–In memory of Susan;$1,500

Kris and Lenny Clark;$1,035

William and Barbara Hill;$1,000

In memory of Ned and Sue Handy from John and Susan Littlefield;$1,000

Therese Reynolds;$500

In memory of Clifford and Lillian White from Robert White;$500

In memory of Dave Grehlinger and Linda Greene from Janet LaFleur and Ron Greene;$500

In memory of Jack Largey;$500

Nello and Holly Trevisan;$500

Rich and Helen Sullivan;$500

Kathleen MacDonald in memory of Paul and Scott;$300

Sarah Craig;$300

In memory of Ethel and Bill Teimer;$208.41

Anonymous;$15

Kevin and Heddy Kissling;$103

Art and Joan Cornell;$100

Happy Holidays to my co-workers in the CCH Cancer Registry;$100

Paul and Mary Lou April;$100

Stephen and Christina Petruska;$100

West Barnstable Civic Association;$200

Anonymous;$15

In memory of Donald L. Gallucci from Marie Gallucci;$30

In memory of our two Joes - miss you a lot. Love B and S Jurgensen;$200

In memory of my husband;$25

Gal Pals Book Club;$150

Love Mimi and Noah;$100

John and Susan Schofield;$100

In memory of Shirley Dubois;$200

In memory of Vincent Labadia and our daughter Julie;$30

Christine Hartsell;$100

Anonymous;$100

In memory of Anthony Victor Brownstein from Constance Brownstein;$100

In memory of Janice O’Brien;$100

Carl and Sandra Hicks;$25

Susan Fitzgerald;$50

Sandra Petruzzo;$25

In memory of all from Paul B Johnston;$20

Lee and Carol Burgess;$100

David and Vicki Kendziorski;$50

The Tumbleweed Girls;$50

Vera and Vivian Raher;$100

Thankful for my many blessings from Rose O’Sullivan;$100

A contribution from the Barnstable Adult Center Bridge Club;$100

Margaret Bacigalupo;$50

Anne Tufts;$100

Lucy and Dwight Shepard;$25

David Bailin and Amy Stewart;$50

In memory of Henry Lawrence from Grace Lawrence;$100

William and Jennifer Sulyma;$100

Drs. Roberta and Mark Walcutt of Lewis Bay Chiropractic Center, Inc.;$100

Anonymous;$25

Frank Ferrini;$25

Paula Carroll;$100

In memory of Francis and Martha Donovan;$200

Mary J. Little;$25

Anonymous;$100

Elizabeth Price;$100

In memory of Lee and OBie - for the good times;$100

Nancy and Charlie Curtiss;$100

Chandler Crowell;$100

Anonymous;$20

In honor of Eileen McEleney from James and Joan Carlton;$100

Robert and Paula George;$100

Anonymous;$25

Anonymous;$100

In loving memory of Shirley and Marvin Tepper and Marilyn and Bill Stewart from Nina Tepper and Billie Stewart;$100

Anonymous;$20

Gene and Janemarie Murray;$50

Theodore Ell;$200

Gail Briere;$25

In memory of George B. Packer;$50

In memory of my sister Sally Coleman from Jean Baker;$50

Stanley Russell;$200

From Nate; Molly; Lyla; and Landon;$100

In memory of our Mothers from David and Lee Dunbar;$100

In memory of Kiely O'Connell;$150

Dick and Joyce Vecchione;$150

For Tina - who loved Christmas;$25

Ed and Beth Houlihan;$200

Anonymous;$15

Mr. and Mrs. Charles Canelos;$1

In memory of Roger Bergman from Gayla Bergman;$50

In memory of Joseph P. Ferraro from Brenda and Jim;$100

Lee L. Kane;$100

For Paula Rachael Humphrey from Jim and Carol;$100

In memory of the Downey and Kaiser Families from Frank and Kay Kaiser;$200

Kendall Ayers;$100

Michael and Karen Reddish;$50

In lieu of gifts for Peter and Joan;$200

In memory of Mark Thayer;$100

In memory of Pam and Richard Suszinski from Bernard Suszinski;$100

Anonymous;$100

In memory of Gabe Hudson;$150

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Cape Cod Times Needy Fund helps Dennis neighbor with rent