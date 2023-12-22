Job trouble and health woes: Needy Fund helps Dennis neighbor
Her full-time job as a clerk disappeared when the owner of the business retired. Our Dennis neighbor had always supplemented her income by working as a waitress, and she was able to pick up more shifts to keep money coming in.
But then a series of health issues, including a battle with COVID-19, led to multiple hospitalizations. She had always worked hard, but this time she needed help.
Thanks to your generous donations, the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund was able to assist with rent, and connect our neighbor with programs and social service agencies that could help bridge the gap, preserve her housing stability and keep her on the path toward self-sufficiency.
What is the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund?
The nonprofit Cape Cod Times Needy Fund has provided emergency financial assistance to thousands of Cape Codders and Islanders since 1936. That assistance is made possible because of the continued generosity of neighbors helping neighbors.
The Needy Fund provides short-term emergency assistance to Cape and Islands residents so they can continue to go to work and/or stay in their homes. People in need submit their requests for help to the Needy Fund, which in turn pays for the goods or services — a medical bill, for example — through a voucher system. No cash is given to Needy Fund recipients.
How to donate to the Needy Fund
Donations, which are tax-deductible, may be made online here.
Checks payable to the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund should be mailed to Cape Cod Times Needy Fund, P.O. Box 36, Hyannis, MA 02601.
How to get Needy Fund assistance
Those needing assistance may contact the Needy Fund at 508-778-5661 or 800-422-1446.
Questions can be emailed to info@needyfund.org. The Needy Fund is also on Facebook (facebook.com/NeedyFund) and X (formerly Twitter) @NeedyFund.
Needy Fund donors
The fundraising goal this season is $1.6 million, and every donation helps. Thanks to everyone who has made a donation to the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund.
Total Contributions to Date: $704,070.73
