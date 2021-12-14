Unemployment rate falls as more find part-time work

A factory worker

The number of people in part-time work jumped in the three months to October, after falling sharply in the pandemic, official figures show.

There was also a fall in unemployment among 16-24 year olds, another group hit hard by the pandemic.

It helped the overall unemployment rate to fall to 4.2%, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Job vacancies continued to rise, hitting a fresh high of 1.22 million between September and November.

That was 434,500 above pre-pandemic levels, although growth in vacancies is slowing,

Darren Morgan from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said: "Survey findings show much of the recent growth in employment has been among part-timers, who were particularly hard hit at the start of the pandemic.

"While job vacancies continue at record levels, the number is not growing as fast as it did earlier this year," he added.

According to the ONS, UK employers added 257,000 staff to their payrolls in November, despite the end of the furlough scheme.

The number on payrolls is now above pre-pandemic levels right across the country, it said.

The number of job vacancies has surged in recent months, driven by the UK economy recovering after lockdown. Redundancies are also below pre-pandemic levels.

However, figures released last week show economic growth began to weaken in October, before the Omicron variant emerged.

Commenting on the latest jobs figures, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: "The jobs outlook remains strong thanks to our £400bn economic support package, Plan for Jobs and fantastic vaccine programme.

"To keep safeguarding our economic recovery and the lives and livelihoods of the British people, I am now calling on everyone to keep playing their part and get boosted now."

Analysis box by Faisal Islam, economics editor

In broad terms the jobs numbers continued to reflect an encouraging recovery from the traumatic impact of the lockdowns, with payroll levels higher and redundancy levels lower than before the pandemic.

However, there was a modest impact from the end of the furlough scheme. On the monthly measure, unemployment in October, the first full month after the end of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, was up to 4.3% from 4.0% the month before. That represents an increase of 77,500.

The full impact of the removal of furlough will take a few more months to filter into redundancy figures, given notice periods. The weekly measures suggest October's rise was the result of an initial spike in the first week of the month which settled down later.

Vacancies continue to set new records, but this is holding back the underlying economic recovery. There is a post-Brexit factor here, but also a number of older workers who have retired during the pandemic and a lack of students doing part-time work.

The impact of this ongoing jobs squeeze on annual wage settlements is the next unknown to watch for, after Omicron.