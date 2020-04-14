Jobcase Launches Free Unemployment Resource Center for Workers Impacted by COVID-19

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jobcase , a social platform dedicated to empowering workers, announced its new Unemployment Resource Center to support those around the country who are navigating the unemployment process. This simplified, state-by-state resource will help people adjust to their new life circumstances given the labor market disruptions of COVID-19 and ensure they can find and retain the benefits they deserve, as quickly as possible. As the 4th largest online destination for career services in the U.S. (as rated by Comscore) with a community of more than 105 million members, Jobcase seeks to provide these and other resources to make a difference in the lives of America's workers in this uncertain time.

"As we talked to Jobcase members impacted by coronavirus, we learned many are intimidated and confused by a tricky-to-navigate unemployment benefits process, which is what sparked the creation of this free, available-to-all resource," said Fred Goff, Founder and CEO of Jobcase. "We're committed to helping workers effectively navigate these uncertain times so they can quickly get access to necessary resources and support both now and in the future. Jobcase has always been the platform where people help people to navigate work-life, but now we are further enabling them to get help by adding new, easy-access resources."

According to federal data, the coronavirus pandemic has forced nearly 17 million Americans out of work in just three weeks, which is over 8 times the weekly rate of unemployment claims at the peak of any prior recession. With the number of sidelined workers continuing at a record-shattering pace, this new resource center is an opportunity to answer worker pleas for assistance and provide tools to empower them, including:

Quick link access to all 50 state-specific resources and filing destinations.

Answers to questions about furloughs, small business grants, medical leave, layoffs, paid leave, unemployment insurance, and stimulus checks.

Expert articles written by the Jobcase team on the latest unemployment topics.

Ability for members to join conversations through specially curated community posts around unemployment and many other topics.

To access the Jobcase Unemployment Resource Center, please visit:

https://www.jobcase.com/ru/unemployment-benefits-overview , or go to Jobcase.com and click the Unemployment tab.

Additionally, Jobcase recently announced its new Virtual Hiring Events offering to support job seekers and company recruiters with a simple, online method to facilitate the hiring process

For press information, please contact: Weber Shandwick for Jobcase, Jobcase@webershandwick.com.

About Jobcase

The Jobcase mission is to empower the world's workers. Jobcase.com is the free open-access social media platform where more than 100 million registered members can improve and manage all aspects of their work-lives. Jobcase technology also powers more than 100 job sites and many non-profit driven activities via its Jobcase network. Jobcase has emerged as one of the fastest growing technology companies in Boston and is an industry-affiliated partner of MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, CSAIL. Jobcase also provides no-cost services for non-profit organizations who share in their mission of empowerment, such as with the Urban League and Generation West Virginia. For more information, visit www.jobcase.com or contact Weber Shandwick for Jobcase.

