UPDATE -- JobDiva and Glider Integrate for Improved Candidate Assessment Capabilities

LONDON, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JobDiva is delighted to announce an integration with Glider (otherwise known as GLIDER.ai), a competency-based hiring platform for the contingent workforce. This integration provides mutual clients the ability to invite candidates to take Glider assessments, view assessment reports, and manage the screening process directly from the JobDiva interface.



“We are excited to launch the integration with JobDiva to make the experience for our customers seamless and bring them operational efficiency,” says Satish Kumar, CEO, GLIDER.ai. “We will continue to work closely with JobDiva and our common customers to augment the experience further.”

Vik Kalra, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Mindlance, adds: “We have been using JobDiva as our centralised platform and ATS, into which all other middle- and back-office extensions are integrated. We are excited to be able to initiate Glider assessments via JobDiva, and subsequently be able to record candidate evaluations within the ATS itself. These two powerful tools, working seamlessly with each other, will streamline our recruitment workflow."

JobDiva is the leading global ATS, delivered to clients via the cloud. With an ever-expanding customer base of over 30,000 users, JobDiva stands as the staffing industry’s ERP of choice. As evidenced by the user community’s online reviews, JobDiva is the market's most powerful staffing platform.

Glider augments Candidate Quality and increases Transparency in the Talent ecosystem for Contingent Workforce. Glider’s SaaS solution for the “Total Talent Quality”™ approach adopted by MSPs and hundreds of the world’s Top Staffing Firms help them stand out from the crowd and bring more revenue. Armed with the skill report of the vetted candidates and the proctoring insights (to avoid any cheating), hiring managers are better equipped to interview your candidates, closing more positions for you! It helps your team engage with the hiring managers and Program Owners in a more meaningful way with candidate competency data across 150+ Technologies and 80+ Non-Tech Functional areas.

