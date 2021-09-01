Jobless Americans share why they're unemployed

Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) -A woman testifying against R. Kelly at the R&B singer's racketeering trial said on Tuesday he pressured her to have sexual relations with him not long after they met, even though she was not ready. The woman, who identified herself as Faith, said the May 2017 encounter occurred after a concert in Westbury, New York, that a Kelly assistant had arranged, two months after Faith first met the singer backstage at a concert in San Antonio. Faith, who was 19 when she first met Kelly and not a fan - she attended the San Antonio concert with her older sister, who was a fan - said the 50-year-old Kelly at first seemed "friendly" and "down to earth," even as he asked her to call him "Daddy."