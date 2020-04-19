Jobless Claims and the Expected Market Performance

The partial lockdown of the United States is already hurting many business sectors. With the country entering a recession, many companies of all sizes have already announced plans to lay off some of their staff in a bid to reduce operating costs. Some of the largest recruiters in the country, including Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), have taken steps to pull back on hiring for the remainder of the year. As a result, the initial jobless claims have skyrocketed to record highs.





Source: Department of Labor/The New York Times.

From the look of it, this is very bad news for investors. As the level of unemployment increases, consumer spending will come to a halt, resulting in a drop in sales for many industries. Lower earnings, on the other hand, will reflect negatively on the market price of companies affected. To the surprise of many investors, however, empirical evidence suggests that this might not be a reason to worry.

An investing lesson from the history books

Whether or not history will repeat itself is up for debate, but past performance often provides insights into the expected returns from equity markets. From 1928 to 2018, the S&P 500 Index has provided better returns in the years following a spike in the unemployment level to historic highs.

Source: Pension Partners/Charlie Bilello.

There seems to be an anomaly between economics concepts and the performance of equity markets. A low level of unemployment is associated with a booming economy, which in turn is expected to boost stock prices over a prolonged period. However, as evident from the table above, the opposite has been true.

The differentiator is the valuation levels of equity markets. Investing is about identifying undervalued companies and betting on them to converge with their intrinsic value. During times of economic growth and low unemployment, valuation multiples tend to reach historic highs, leading to disappointing returns in the coming years as a correction takes place.

Source: Pension Partners/Charlie Bilello.

The sentiment of investors plays a major role in determining the direction of stock prices. A persistently low level of unemployment creates a false sense of security about the outlook for the economy, which leads to an expansion of earnings multiples, often to levels that are not sustainable. The data from the above table confirms this theory.

A spike in jobless claims, therefore, should not push investors away from equity securities.

The market, however, may still be overvalued. Many investors look up to the likes of Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) to gauge a measure of how gurus are reacting to a market melt-up. Even though stock prices have collapsed since the beginning of the year, the Oracle of Omaha has not announced a major deal. On the contrary, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)(BRK.B) slased its stakes in The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) and Delta Air Lines (DAL). The Buffett Indicator, on the other hand, is still above 130%, which is an indication of a possible overvaluation of equity prices. As many value investors should be aware, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) is a fan of buying stocks when this ratio falls below 100.