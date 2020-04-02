Jobless claims jump to another record

A staggering jump in jobless claims to yet another record. More than 6.6 million people filed for unemployment benefits last week in the U.S. That was double the number filed the previous week, and nearly double what economists had expected. The number soared as more than 80% of Americans now face some form of lockdown, a move that economists say has pushed the economy into recession.

That weekly report is the clearest sign that the longest employment boom in U.S. history probably ended in March

Stock index futures gave up early gains in reaction to the dismal number.

Look for jobless claims to keep increasing. Economists say the generous provisions of the fiscal stimulus package and the easing of requirements for workers to seek benefits could push more people to file claims.

On Friday, the government delivers the jobs report for March. But last week's claims data won't have any bearing on that report, since the monthly survey took place in the middle of March. Back then, just a handful of states had enforced "stay-at-home" or "shelter-in-place" orders.