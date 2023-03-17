Jobless claims rise again for the first time in 6 weeks

Florida has seen a slight rise in first-time unemployment claims.

The U.S. Department of Labor released its latest unemployment report on Thursday.

The report showed people in Florida filed about 5,100 claims last week, slightly larger than the previous week.

Despite this increase, the statistic is the second-lowest number of claims in Florida since the start of 2023.

