New jobs added, reallocated funds discussed at county's 2023 budget hearing

LAFAYETTE, Ind. − While the 2023 Tippecanoe County Budget seems to be following typical trends and predictions, additional positions requested in multiple departments will affect the county's budget in terms of health insurance.

Jennifer Weston, county treasurer, pointed out one of the biggest differences in 2023's budget is the addition of new positions and the request to move existing ones in county personnel.

A total of 29 positions have been requested; nine of them were new positions approved by the Tippecanoe County Commissioners. The approved positions and their corresponding departments are as follows:

Department of Information Technology (DoIT): software specialist

Community Corrections (CC): corrections officer

Maintenance: lead custodian, maintenance technician, night custodial supervisor, custodian/maintenance (representative)

Sheriff's Department: merit deputy, social services and crisis response (representative), communications officer

While about 80% of the General Fund goes toward personnel, according to Weston, certain departments have their own funds that they utilize.

"And many departments have other funds that they use, too," Weston told the Journal & Courier. "...Because the other funds have a specific purpose, and if they can shift any expenses to those and the cash balance supports it, then they try to do that. Otherwise, the General Fund picks up everything else."

Other funds include the Cumulative Capital Development and the Economic Development fund. Each of those support capital and maintenance projects and economic projects, respectively.

As explained by County Auditor Robert Plantenga, the permissions that were not approved by the commissioners were due to them not being created by the commissioners in the first place.

"Some of them were not created by the commissioners," Plantenga told the J&C. "So we're going to be cutting those out when we get to those...Because, commissioners don't create it, the council can't fund it. So there were more requests than what the commissioners approved."

Story continues

Robert Plantenga

"I think we've had several new position requests," Weston said, "...more in the law enforcement area...We're allowed to grow up (to), it's generally been about 3-5%. And then in addition, 80% of our budget is personnel costs. So anytime you're talking about adding those new positions, that's gonna be the biggest increase. Plus you have to look at the inflationary costs right now..."

A total of four pre-existing positions were approved by the commissioners to be moved from one fund to another, based on what best fits the positions. Initially, some were listed in multiple funds so that "all bases were covered," as Weston put it. But during the meeting, these positions were allocated to their most appropriate funds.

"We do have 13 (total approved positions - 9 new, 4 relocated)," Plantenga said. "But those aren't all new positions...Some of those, the commissioners wanted things instead of funded out of EDIT (Economic Development) to put them in the General Fund.

"I use that (list) to know how much health insurance to put in the General Fund."

The Tippecanoe County Council 2023 Budget Hearing were scheduled to meet Monday and Tuesday this week and then Wednesday, if needed.

Margaret Christopherson is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. Email her at mchristopherson@jconline.com and follow her on Twitter @MargaretJC2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: New jobs added, reallocated funds discussed at county's 2023 budget hearing