🌱 New Jobs + Basketball Roundup + COVID Hospitalizations Fall

First, today's weather:

Brilliant sunshine. High: 53 Low: 31.

Davidson Area Events: See What's Coming Up This Week (Davidson Patch) COVID update Feb. 11: Hospitalizations continue falling (corneliustoday.com) Davidson Area Job Openings: Check Out The Latest (Davidson Patch) Loyer leads Davidson against Duquesne after 20-point performance (Raleigh News & Observer) Black female-owned North Carolina urban winery expands to Charleston (Charleston Post Courier)





Healthy Living for Mind and Body: Hear the Latest Research from the Alzheimer's Association (2:00 PM)

HS Baseball Tryouts - Community School of Davidson (3:45 PM)

HS Softball Tryouts - Community School of Davidson (3:45 PM)

HS Women's Lacrosse Tryouts - Community School of Davidson (4:00 PM)

HS Men's Golf Tryouts - Community School of Davidson (4:00 PM)





Rotary Club of Davidson, NC: "Weekly Update - Rotary Club of Davidson - https://mailchi.mp/76d7f2889f3d/rotary-club-of-davidson-weekly-update-14688489" (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Waterford: "REFERRAL: Looking for a professional landscape company or individual to build a stone/brick bed. - Thank you." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Davidson Landing: "I’d like to recommend Misleine Neves for house cleaning. - She has done our house for many years and does an excellent job! She only has a couple employees so she often cleans herself. She is honest, punctual, flexible, and consistent. C..." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Bexley at Davidson: "What time does the gates close at Jetton Park? - We are looking for a place to watch the sunset over Lake Norman.Thank you!" (Nextdoor)

— Cassie Fambro

