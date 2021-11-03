New Jobs Court would hand non-violent offenders a paycheck instead of jail sentence

LANSING — State officials on Wednesday announced plans for a new "Jobs Court" designed to land non-violent offenders in gainful employment, instead of jail.

For certain low-level crimes, offenders would get a job with decent pay instead of a jail sentence. If they stay employed for a year, or whatever length of time a judge prescribes, the charges can then be dismissed.

Attorney General Dana Nessel and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist announced the proposal in Detroit Wednesday. It is part of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's broader MI Safe Communities plan.

The proposal, which would require approval from the Legislature, calls for a $5.5-million pilot project for up to 450 eligible defendants in Wayne, Genesee and Marquette counties, Nessel's office said in a news release.

Eligible participants would be matched with employers to work a good paying job with benefits and skills training.

The program "checks all of the boxes," Nessel said. "It’s smart on crime, reduces the burden on our criminal justice system, puts offenders on a permanent path to success, helps our local businesses, and makes our communities safer."

Gilchrist called it "an important step forward in our efforts to reform Michigan’s criminal justice system." He said it addresses "a root cause of public safety issues while also providing life-changing paths to employment in the state.”

Participants would have access to mental health services, transportation to and from work, and a social worker. Participants would be monitored for one year and be required to maintain frequent and open lines of communication with the employer.

“Jobs can be the answer to many of society’s ills," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. "Jobs create opportunity. Jobs create hope. Jobs create growth. Jobs create stability." She hailed "another first-of-its-kind and innovative project."

The Jobs Court would join other specialty courts in Michigan, such as drug treatment courts, veterans court, and mental health court.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: New Jobs Court would send non-violent offenders to work, not jail