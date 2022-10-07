Jobs Market Cools — but Probably Not Enough to Slow the Fed’s Tightening Campaign

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Michael Rainey
·2 min read

The U.S. labor market cooled a bit in September but continues to expand at an impressive pace. Employers added 263,000 jobs, the Labor Department said in its monthly jobs report, down from the 315,000 recorded in August but higher than analysts had expected. The unemployment rate recorded a surprising decrease to 3.5%, matching a 50-year low, driven in part by a decline in the labor force participation rate.

Wage growth eased slightly, with average hourly earnings rising by 0.3%, below the 0.4% rate recorded in the first seven months of the year. Although pay hikes are still high relative to historic norms, workers continue to lose ground as inflation eats away at their wage increases.

“With 10 million jobs added since President Biden took office and an average of more than 370,000 per month over the last three months, this economy continues to produce strong and steady job growth that benefits workers and their families,” Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in a statement.

Overall, the September jobs numbers suggest that the Fed’s efforts are starting to produce some results in the economy, but not enough to make a significant dent in the inflation rate.

What the experts are saying: “We are seeing labor demand cool,” said economist Sarah House of Wells Fargo. “But we have a long way to go towards restoring balance between supply and demand for labor.” Wage gains are “still too strong for an inflation target of 2%, but it’s a step in the right direction,” she added.

“The labor market remains tight, and the supply of workers isn’t growing fast enough to bring down wage growth,” economists Anna Wong, Andrew Husby and Eliza Winger told Bloomberg. “Adjusted for slowing productivity growth, wage growth is running at least triple the pace consistent with the Fed’s price target.”

RSM chief economist Joseph Brusuelas said the report offered nothing to suggest that the Fed would soon pivot and relax its tightening campaign. “With third-quarter growth trending in the vicinity of 3% and hiring remaining stout, the case for the Federal Reserve to moderate its rate increases remains weak,” Brusuelas wrote. “The job gains in September, a 3.5% unemployment rate on the month and an average hourly earnings increase of 5% on a year-ago basis are simply not sufficient for the central bank to pull back on its efforts to restore price stability.”

The bottom line: The labor market continues to show signs of strength even as it cools somewhat, and many analysts say that the stronger-than-expected jobs report means that another “jumbo” interest rate hike of 75 basis points is likely when the Fed holds its next meeting in early November.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

Recommended Stories

  • Hopeful Bulls Must Deal With the Cold, Hard Reality of an Economic Mess

    What's going to determine where the market is heading is economic news, the Fed's stance on fighting inflation, and the upcoming earnings season.

  • 1 Monster Opportunity in the Global Chip Shortage

    The semiconductor industry is facing a challenging time in 2022, as a slump in demand for smartphones and personal computers led to a sharp decline in the sales of some major chipmakers. Several automakers have pointed out of late that the chip crunch in the industry is here to stay. Volkswagen, for instance, estimates that the auto industry could continue witnessing a chip crunch into 2023 and beyond.

  • These money and investing tips can help you decode the financial markets’ mixed messages

    The stock market is in no man’s land. Cody Willard says that, five years from now, investors will celebrate having bought stocks as other investors sold into the bear market. In an interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box, Michael Novogratz discussed the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes.

  • Excess Consumer Savings Spells More Trouble for the Fed

    While some households are struggling, others could deploy substantial excess savings, complicating the Federal Reserve’s efforts to quell inflation.

  • Crypto Exchange Huobi Global to be Acquired by About Capital

    The top-10 crypto exchange by volume will have a new controlling shareholder.

  • Business owners balance shipping costs, inflation ahead of holidays

    Business owners in the Triangle balance shipping cost and inflation ahead of busy holiday season.

  • Fed's Waller sees further aggressive rate hikes in inflation battle

    "Inflation is far from the FOMC’s goal and not likely to fall quickly," Waller said, referring to the Federal Open Market Committee at the U.S. central bank that sets interest rates for the world's biggest economy. "This is not the inflation outcome I am looking for to support a slower pace of rate hikes or a lower terminal policy rate" than that projected by policymakers last month.

  • 10-year Treasury yield scores longest stretch of weekly gains in 45 years as expectations grow for more Fed rate hikes

    Treasury yields rise after a healthy U.S. payrolls report is seen as largely keeping the Federal Reserve on track with more aggressive rate increases.

  • Rocks on Highway 101 slow southbound traffic in Thousand Oaks

    Rocks on southbound Highway 101 in Thousand Oaks were slowing traffic in Newbury Park Friday afternoon.

  • NYC Mayor Eric Adams declares state of emergency over migrants

    New York City's mayor declared a state of emergency on Friday over the thousands of migrants who have been sent from Southern border states since the spring, saying the demand being put on the city to provide housing and other assistance is “not sustainable."

  • Sarina Wiegman reminds England of World Cup target after United States victory

    Lauren Hemp and Georgia Stanway fired England to the win at Wembley.

  • Alt Pros Predict Recession. Where They’re Putting Their Money.

    Nearly 72% of alternative investment managers surveyed picked the U.S. as having the best investment opportunity in the next three years, according to EisnerAmper.

  • On The Money — Job growth remains strong as economy slows

    The U.S. keeps adding new jobs at a stellar, if slower, pace but it may not be like this for long. We’ll also look at why the GOP’s plan to shrink the IRS may not work and where down payments on homes are rising the fastest. 🗳️ But first, it seems like the Rock is…

  • Pueblo leaders visit White House

    Mayor Nick Gradisar and his Chief of staff Laura Solano discussed the impact that the American Rescue Plan and federal infrastructure law dollars have had on the community. They are meeting with White House staff and leaders from Arizona, New Mexico and Nevada to discuss how their communities have come together to use the money on specific projects to improve infrastructure and community development.

  • Zelenskiy meets IAEA chief Grossi in Kyiv

    STORY: Zelenskiy addressed the problem of Russian soldiers' presence at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.“According to our information which is provided by the plant’s workers, there are around 500 (Russian soldiers),” Zelenskiy said during the meeting.At a news conference after the meeting, Grossi said that the U.N. nuclear watchdog considered the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to be a Ukrainian facility."This is a matter that has to do with international law ... we want this war to stop immediately, and of course the position of the IAEA is that this facility is a Ukrainian facility," Grossi told reporters in Kyiv.Russia captured the plant in southern Ukraine in March, shortly after invading Ukraine, and Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his government on Wednesday to take control of it.The plant is Europe's largest, and Ukrainian staff have continued to operate it.

  • AMD’s Revenue Misses by a Mile. The Stock Is Falling.

    The chip maker warned that revenue for the third quarter would be lower than expected. CEO Lisa Su said that the PC market has "weakened significantly."

  • NYC mayor declares state of emergency over influx of asylum seekers

    NYC mayor declares state of emergency over influx of asylum seekers

  • IAEA chief says Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is Ukrainian

    KYIV (Reuters) -The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog described the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station as Ukrainian on Thursday, challenging President Vladimir Putin's assertion that the plant is now part of Russia. Putin ordered his government on Wednesday to take control of the plant, which was seized by Russian forces in March, but the head of Ukraine's state nuclear energy company said the same day that he was taking charge of it. "This is a matter that has to do with international law," International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head Rafael Grossi told a news conference during a visit to Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

  • Five takeaways from the Kelly-Masters debate in Arizona

    Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Republican candidate Blake Masters offered viewers on Thursday night perhaps the only opportunity this fall to see both candidates side-by-side as they squared off in a televised debate hosted by Arizona PBS. Kelly emphasized his ability to work across the aisle with Republicans while also standing up to members of…

  • Health Care — GOP targets Democratic drug pricing law

    The National Gallery of Art is now down to three paintings by Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer — of “Girl with a Pearl Earring” fame — though it turns out they never had four to begin with. In health news, Senate Republicans are eyeing a repeal of Democrats’ drug pricing law, citing potential high drug costs. Welcome to…