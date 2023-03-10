Jobs report: Employers added 311,000 jobs in February as hiring slowed; unemployment rose to 3.6%

U.S. employers added 311,000 jobs in February, a slowdown from the prior month’s blockbuster showing but a robust gain that could lead the Federal Reserve to accelerate the pace of interest rate hikes to fight inflation.

The unemployment rate rose from a 54-year low of 3.4% to 3.6%, mostly because the labor force -- which includes people working and looking for jobs -- swelled by 419,000, the Labor Department said Friday.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had forecast 225,000 job gains.

Citing January’s half million payroll advances and a resurgence of inflation, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told Congress this week that officials will likely raise interest rates higher than expected and could again speed the pace of the hikes. The Fed meets March 21-22.

Powell suggested that Friday’s jobs report and fresh data on inflation next week would be critical in setting the Fed’s course over the next few months. His remarks triggered this week’s stock market sell-off and stoked fears that the aggressive rate increases could trigger a recession this year.

Stock futures sprung back and forth following the jobs report release. All three major U.S. indices are set to open higher Friday morning. But pending news from the troubled Silicon Valley Bank could cause markets to reverse course.

Payroll advances for December and January were revised down by a total 34,000. Still, after average monthly gains slowed to 284,000 the last three months of 2022 from more than 400,000, job growth stayed above 300,000 in February.

"The pace of job growth is surely still too rapid for the Fed's liking and won't stand in the way of the Fed continuing to push interest rates higher," Ryan Sweet, chief U.S. economist of Oxford Economics, wrote in a note to clients.

Yet like several other top economists, Sweet said softening pay increases and a rising supply of workers makes a quarter point rate hike more likely than a half point move this month. Paul Ashworth of Capital Economics said the jobs report, from the Fed's perspective, was mixed and its decision will boil down to Tuesday's inflation report.

What is the wage growth rate?

Average hourly earnings rose 8 cents to $33.09, pushing up the annual increase to 4.6% from 4.4% the previous month. But the rise was less than expected and broadly underscores a slowing in last year's above-5% yearly wage growth.

Powell has said the Fed’s rate hikes are intended to dampen hiring and slow wage gains in service industries, such as health care and education, which have been contributing significantly to inflation.

What is the labor force participation rate?

In a positive development that could ease wage pressures, the share of adults working or looking for a job edged up to 62.5%. That’s the highest since the pandemic started in early 2020 but still leaves it well below the pre-COVID level of 63.4%. The participation rate for workers in their prime working years -- 25-54 -- jumped to 83.1, finally returning to its pre-crisis mark.

A larger labor supply helps ease worker shortages and puts downward pressure on pay as employers don't need to compete as intensely for job candidates.

What industries are hiring the most now?

Leisure and hospitality, the industry hit hardest by the pandemic, led the job gains with 105,000, largely at restaurants and bars. Retail added 50,000; professional and business services, 45,000; health care, 44,000; and construction, 24,000.

Federal, state and local governments added 46,000 jobs.

Information, which includes the tech industry, lost 25,000 jobs as layoffs in the sector continued. And transportation and warehousing shed 22,000 jobs.

Most economists reckoned that hiring downshifted last month. Nancy Vanden Houten of Oxford Economics said January’s torrid job growth was amplified by unusually warm weather, especially in industries such as restaurants, hotels and construction. Although favorable weather boosted employment in February as well, it likely wasn’t a big factor, she says.

Also bolstering January’s gains were pandemic-related quirks in how Labor adjusted its figures to account for seasonal fluctuations during the holidays– a bump that likely reversed last month, economists say.

Is there still a labor shortage?

At the same time, Goldman Sachs said February payroll additions were probably juiced by persistent worker shortages that led many employers to pull forward spring hiring so they’re not caught flat-footed.

Other employment measures signaled a hiring pullback last month. Homebase, which supplies payroll software to small businesses, said job growth at the firms slowed dramatically nd the number of hours worked declined.

Will the job market slow down in 2023?

Generally, payroll growth is expected to dial back substantially this year after the U.S. added 4.8 million jobs last year, second only to the 7.3 million gained in 2021 as the nation recovered from the pandemic.

Now, however, the nation has recovered all 22 million jobs wiped out in the health crisis. And inflation and higher Fed interest rates are also expected to curtail employment gains. Moody’s Analytics forecasts just 856,000 new jobs this year while Oxford Economics and Barclays predict hundreds of thousands of job losses.

Tech companies have laid off nearly 300,000 workers since early 2022, according to layoffs.fyi, but job cuts have remained historically low, at least based on the level of initial jobless claims.

Many companies are reluctant to cut employees because of the worker shortages, says Oxford economist Ryan Sweet.

Contributing: Elisabeth Buchwald

