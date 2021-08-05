July jobs report preview: Economists look for improved payroll growth as unemployment rate falls

U.S. employers likely added back the most jobs last month since August 2020, with payroll gains moving up in tandem with improving economic activity and consumer mobility during the recovery. Downside risks still remain, however, especially as employers work through lingering labor shortages and the Delta variant tears across the country.

The U.S. Labor Department is set to release its July jobs report Friday morning at 8:30 a.m. ET. Here are the main metrics expected from the report, compared to consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg:

Change in non-farm payrolls : +865,000 expected vs. +850,000 in June

Unemployment rate : 5.7% expected vs. 5.9% in June

Average hourly earnings, month-on-month : 0.3% expected, 0.3% in June

Average hourly earnings, year-on-year: 3.9% expected, 3.6% in June

At 865,000, the expected number of payroll gains would mark the largest in nearly a year, with the unemployment rate falling to the lowest level since the onset of COVID-19 in March 2020, based on consensus estimates.

The economy, however, is still trying to recoup millions of jobs lost since the start of the pandemic. On net, payrolls have fallen by nearly 6.8 million since March of last year, with much of this deficit still present in the leisure and hospitality industries. These employers shed a total of 2.4 million jobs since the pandemic first brought about shutdowns across the U.S.

And though job growth will likely still be well above pre-pandemic trends, some economists warned that the consensus estimate for July's payroll gains may be excessively upbeat. Since the June jobs report, the Delta variant has swept across the country, exacerbating many workers' concerns over becoming infected in the workplace. Plus, difficulties finding childcare over the summer and the ongoing support of federal unemployment enhanced benefits have lingered, generating a confluence of factors that may have kept more individuals sidelined from the labor market.

"Our view is that the street is overly optimistic and that both payrolls and the unemployment rate are likely to disappoint," Alex Pelle, U.S. economist for Mizuho Securities USA, wrote in a note on Wednesday.

"At a high level, trend is a powerful force. The three-month average of job growth is running near 570k per month, and 870k would represent a meaningful acceleration from that trend," Pelle said. "Moreover, this would be occurring in the context of clear deceleration in growth momentum, especially for the U.S. consumer, which makes the prospect of such a marked acceleration even less likely."

For the economy, bringing back enough workers to meet surging consumer demand has become a major issue weighing on the overall pace of growth. Job shortages have hit both the manufacturing and service sectors, with many employers raising wages to compete for workers. As a result, average hourly earnings are expected to have risen another 0.3% month-on-month, while accelerating to a 3.9% year-on-year pace in July.

A 'Help Wanted' sign is posted beside Coronavirus safety guidelines in front of a restaurant in Los Angeles, California on May 28, 2021. - Following over a year of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, many jobs at restaurants, retail stores and bars remain unfilled, despite California's high unemployment rate, causing some owners to fear they will not be able to fully reopen by the June 15th date California has given for a full reopening of the economy. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

"Beyond the rising medical risks, the job market also faces the question of whether the labor shortage is starting to get better," Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial Network, wrote in a note. "Medical risks make workers less likely to move back into the labor force, which is a headwind. But there were expectations that the expiration of federal supplemental employment benefits would start to force workers back, which would be an offsetting factor. One of the key takeaways from this report will be whether that shift is in fact happening — as preliminary data suggests it is not."

Heading into Friday's report, other data on the labor market have been mixed. Encouragingly, the Institute for Supply Management's July manufacturing and services indexes both showed employment growth flipped back into expansionary territory after contracting in June. Weekly initial jobless claims have been choppy, but have largely continued on a downtrend this summer. However, ADP's closely watched monthly payrolls report out Wednesday represented a sharp downside disappointment, with private payrolls rising by just 330,000 compared to the 690,000 consensus estimate.

For investors, however, a slight moderation in job growth could be taken as a potential positive for markets, if it disincentives central bank officials from removing their highly accommodative monetary policies in the near-term. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said earlier this week that he would support announcing tapering of the central bank's crisis-era bond purchases by September if the next couple jobs report come in strongly. Likewise, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said he would back an interest rate increase in 2023 if the economic recovery continues on its current trajectory.

"If the ADP is to be believed and employment growth has slowed again, then that would support the doves who appear to want to wait until early next year to begin the taper," Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist for Capital Economics, wrote in a note. "The July report, due this Friday, is especially important because it is the last employment data the Fed will have ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium toward the end of this month."

The Fed will discuss policy at its annual Jackson Hole Symposium scheduled for Aug. 26 to 28.

This post will be updated with the results of the Labor Department's July jobs report Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check back for updates.

