Jobs report reveals slowdown in economic recovery
President Biden blamed the Delta variant on the disappointing jobs report. Ed O’Keefe reports.
President Biden blamed the Delta variant on the disappointing jobs report. Ed O’Keefe reports.
TAMPA — Police Chief Brian Dugan is a short-timer. And he appears to be using some of it to speak his mind. Consider a recent late July text exchange between Dugan and City Council member Bill Carlson. The thread shows the retiring chief isn’t holding back on his biggest critic on council. And Carlson didn’t spare Dugan his opinion of the chief’s time at the helm of the Tampa Police ...
Republicans should read the disappointing jobs reports very carefully
The Senate Republican leader addressed GOP outrage over the U.S. Afghanistan pullout.
“Unfortunately, this is not the end of the story, but the opening chapter of Budd putting money over principle.”
State leaders have arrived at their end game: deny rights and remedies to anyone who doesn't look or love like their tyrannical governor.
“Well, every time she criticizes me, she uncriticizes [sic] me about 15 minutes later,” the former president told Vanity Fair.
Republicans can do better than someone Madison Cawthorn to fill an NC congressional seat - and should. (Letters to the Editor)
Pete Hegseth was against cancel culture... until he was for it.
The Tesla CEO - who sued California over its COVID-19 restrictions in 2020 - tweeted in response that he "would prefer to stay out of politics."
The Maine Republican claimed Kavanaugh told her Roe v. Wade was "settled law." Doesn't look that way today.
A former British soldier's mission to evacuate 400 Afghans via a third country has failed after a coach of his staff was turned away at a land border between Afghanistan and a third country.
The conservative Supreme Court majority has relied on emergency appeals with increasing frequency to issue rulings, with no public deliberation or notice.
The Communist Party is also clamping down on "vulgar internet celebrities."
Residents who earn less than $75,000 a year will get a little boost.
The Chinese government banned what it called "sissy men" from television Thursday and directed broadcasters to serve the people of China with "revolutionary culture."
A narrowing of the polls over the past 10 days has turned what looked like a homeward romp for Germany's conservatives into a tight race to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel, with multiple potential coalitions after a Sept. 26 national election. WHAT IF THE SPD COMES FIRST? If Olaf Scholz's centre-left Social Democrats come home first, the Greens, now third in polls, would be his obvious choice for a coalition partner.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered officials to wage a tougher epidemic prevention campaign in “our style” after he turned down some foreign COVID-19 vaccines offered via the U.N.-backed immunization program. During a Politburo meeting Thursday, Kim said officials must “bear in mind that tightening epidemic prevention is the task of paramount importance which must not be loosened even a moment,” the official Korean Central News Agency reported Friday. While stressing the need for material and technical means of virus prevention and increasing health workers' qualifications, Kim also called for “further rounding off our style epidemic prevention system,” KCNA said.
"He's gonna run again," Jordan told Lauren Windsor of "The Undercurrent." "He's about ready to announce after all this craziness in Afghanistan."
There's the plain, ordinary A-10s, and then there are the ones that a pilot called "the coolest looking A-10s."
"There's no question ... when you read he [Phil Valentine] has it and then three weeks later he's dead, it will get your attention," a conservative host said.