These Jobs Are Totally Remote — and They’re Accepting Applications Right Now

The realities of work have drastically changed in the past year. Thanks to tech like Zoom, Slack, and Asana, working from home has never been easier — and many workers have gotten more than a taste of what working from home is like (albeit with the added distraction of restless family members).

Potential distractions aside, this forced shift to working from home has shown many workers and companies just how sustainable (and enjoyable) remote work can be. In lieu of your mid-afternoon watercooler break, you can do a load of laundry. Instead of cramming in a gym session before work, you can do a workout on your lunch break.

So whether you're on the hunt for a job that offers more flexibility and a remote office culture or are so hooked on your current at-home work life that you can't imagine going back, you've come to the right place.

Thanks to some help from the team at LinkedIn, we've compiled a list of jobs that are fully remote — allowing you to work from the comfort of your own home, and hopefully someday soon, a beach cabana in Mexico with a margarita butler.

Director of Development & Relationship Management — UnitedHealthcare Children's Foundation

If you've got experience working in fundraising, capital funding, and sponsorships, and are looking to pivot to a company where you can not only make a difference, but can work for a company that actually cares, this may be your spot. UnitedHealthcare Group — which is the No. 11 company on the LinkedIn 2021 Top Companies list, is looking for a fully remote director to lead large scale fundraising events and programming across the country.

Assistant Digital Stylist — Neiman Marcus Group

Neiman Marcus is on the hunt for an experienced stylist who has a knack for building relationships with the brand's high-end clientele. In this work-from-home role, you'll provide the company's e-commerce customers with VIP treatment during their shopping experience — from wardrobe consultations to head-to-toe styling.

Threat Investigator — Facebook

Imagine working for the company behind Instagram, WhatsApp, and, of course, Facebook. Talk about brand awareness. In this threat investigator role, you'll be charged with protecting users around the world — and, you can feel good while doing it. Facebook is No. 13 on the LinkedIn 2021 Top Companies list and is working toward inclusion on all fronts while helping people develop in their careers. Plus, you can skip the commute and log in from home.

Content Editor — Clever Real Estate

Clever Real Estate is an online platform that aims to guide people through the home buying process — from knowing what to look for when choosing a real estate agent to understanding the current state of the market. If you have experience writing and editing engaging and easy-to-understand content — and are interested in working for an up-and-coming brand — this may be the role for you.

Lead Mobile Applications Developer — UPS

UPS keeps the word running (and it was listed on the LinkedIn 2021 Top Companies list). You can join this national team as the work-from-home mobile applications developer — a role that will have you leading the development department in the design, coding, and testing of applications.

Racial Justice Editor — Yes! Media

If you're passionate about racial equality and have at least 5 years of experience in the journalism world, this position with Yes! Media may be the perfect fit. This independent publisher is dedicated to covering the history of racial injustice and inequity while reeducating readers on the true experiences and views of minority communities.

Mental Wellbeing Navigator — CVS Health

If you have a passion for mental health, you can join the growing team at CVS — a company that helps support over 900,000 members in their quest for mental health solutions early on. Oh, and did we mention CVS Health came in at No. 15 on the LinkedIn 2021 Top Companies list and that this gig is fully remote?

Junior Controller — Tiny Organics

Tiny Organics, a start-up that delivers 100 percent organic baby and toddler meals, is looking for a junior controller to guide the company's financial planning. In this role, you can work from home while supporting the operation, executive, and marketing arms of Tiny Organics.

Software Engineer — Roaming Hunger

Roaming Hunger, a company with over 15,000 reservable food trucks, is growing — and to help stay on top of that growth, they're looking for a remote software engineer who can help maintain, build, and refine their software. Not only can you work from your couch, kitchen table, or bed — but you can get in early on with this fast-growing, passion-based company.

B2B Influencer Relations — DELL Technologies

Have an eye for spotting talent and up-and-coming influencers? If so, join the DELL brand as they work to identify and build relationships with thought leaders and influencers for the company's products. With a secure spot on the LinkedIn 2021 Top Companies list, DELL is looking to bring on a new hire who can develop authentic relationships from their couch.

Business Development Associate — Thirstie

This New York City-based company is looking for a business development associate with proven sales skills who can help them expand their U.S. reach — from the comfort of home. In the role, you'll be an integral part of Thirstie's quest to partner with retailers to get consumers across the country premium alcohol products quickly and efficiently.

Multimedia Producer — Realogy

Realogy works in residential real estate franchising and brokerage alongside brands like CENTURY 21, Coldwell Banker, and Sotheby's International Realty. In this fully remote gig (which also happens to be one of the Linkedin 2021 Top Companies), you'll be charged with working in the company's training department to create and deliver eLearning materials for the brand.