JobsNewsUSA.com Jacksonville hosting job fair on August 25

JobNewsUSA.com Jacksonville is hosting a multi-industry hiring job fair for local business positions.

Thousands of jobs are up for grabs at the Jacksonville job fair on August 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

This multi-industry hiring event is sponsored by dozens of companies such as 1915 South - Ashley, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, GATE Medtronic, and Mittera.

Job seekers are encouraged to register online and upload their resumes HERE to increase their employment opportunities at the event.

Located at the Prince F. Osborn III Convention Center, all parking and admissions are free for participants!

Tips for Job Fair Success:

Dress professionally as if attending a job interview

Practice your personalized pitch which should summarize your skills and experience

Make a good fist - and lasting - impression with each recruiter

Bring several copies of your updated resume or work history to the event

For more information, call (904)-296-3006.

