JobsOhio Purchasing Hand Sanitizer from Distillers for Ohio's Foodbanks

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the country, distilleries, who usually produce spirits, have stepped up to produce hand sanitizer to help fight COVID-19. Here in Ohio, JobsOhio worked with local distilleries to purchase much-needed hand sanitizer to distribute to Ohio's 12 food banks, whose work is extremely important during this time.

"Our team was approached by Ohio's distillery industry with an opportunity to purchase hand sanitizer in bulk from distillers of high proof spirituous liquor," said J.P. Nauseef, president and chief investment officer, JobsOhio. "We saw this as another creative and collaborative way we could answer Governor DeWine's call to help our fellow Ohioans."

This week JobsOhio placed orders for more than 3,100 cases totaling more than 1 million oz. of hand sanitizer. Shipments of hand sanitizer will be delivered to Ohio's 12 food banks next week and over the coming months as they need it.

"Ohio's food banks are proud to be on the front lines as we respond as a state to this public health crisis, and we're grateful for all of the partners involved that came together to make this donation possible," said Lisa Hamler-Fugitt, executive director of the Ohio Association of Foodbanks. "We're working hard to get vulnerable Ohioans not only the food, but also the personal care and hygiene items they need to keep their families safe, well-nourished and healthy."

JobsOhio partnered closely with Sazerac, Diageo, Watershed Distillery, Middle West Spirits, Brain Brew Distillery, Western Reserve Distillers, Hotel Tango Distillery, Ugly Dog Distillery and Woodinville Whiskey Company on the initiative.

"While we never anticipated pivoting toward a full-blown sanitizer operation in a matter of days, it was clear that we had the resources and capabilities to help our community stay safe and healthy, and we needed to step up," said Greg Lehman founder and CEO of Watershed Distillery.

