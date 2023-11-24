JobsOhio sues Mikesell’s, claims they broke promise to create jobs

JobsOhio is suing historic potato chip company Mikesell’s claiming they broke their grant agreement.

JobsOhio — a state-authorized, nonprofit organization looking to bring jobs into Ohio — claims on April 1, 2021, it entered a grant agreement with Mikesell’s, according to a lawsuit.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Mikesell’s, iconic Dayton-based snack company, announces closure

The terms of the grant agreement were that OhioJobs would grant Mikesell’s $25,000 if the company agreed to do the following:

Create four new jobs at its location on Leo Street with a payroll of at least $166,400

Retain 72 existing jobs with a payroll of at least $3.65 million

Make a fixed asset investment of $200,000 by Dec. 31

>> RELATED: Ohio-based potato chip company breathing new life into Mikesell’s

Mikesell’s is accused of breaking this agreement by stopping operations at their Dayton location in February.

On June 15, JobsOhio sent a letter to Mikesell’s Chief Financial Officer demanding the repayment of the $25,000, according to court documents.

Mikesell’s allegedly refused or did not respond to this letter.

Now, JobsOhio is asking that the company pay them the $25,000 plus interest, including prejudgment interest, reasonable attorney fees, and expenses.

Conn’s Potato Chip Company bought the licensing to Mikesell’s less than two weeks after the company announced its closure.

An attorney has not been listed for Mikesell’s.

We will continue following this story and will update as new information becomes available.







