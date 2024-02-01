Jocelyn Delk Adams shares sweet Southern recipes: Glazed salmon and pound cake

Jocelyn Delk Adams, founder of Grandbaby Cakes, is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share sweet Southern recipes from her new cookbook, "Everyday Grand: Soulful Recipes for Celebrating Life's Big and Small Moments": whiskey and sweet tea glazed salmon and praline sweet potato pound cake.

Whiskey and Sweet Tea Glazed Salmon by Jocelyn Delk Adams

My favorite memories of visiting my grandparents in Mississippi are the simplest ones. Many of them are about just being still, like people-watching on the front porch with a glass of sweet tea. The grown-ups may have added a splash of whiskey — the caramel notes in the liquor complement the black tea flavor. When you long for simpler days, this salmon, glazed with a reduction of whiskey and citrusy sweet tea, does the trick.

Praline Sweet Potato Pound Cake by Jocelyn Delk Adams

At an early point in my Grandbaby Cakes journey, my followers started dubbing me the “Queen of Pound Cakes.” The first cake I ever learned to bake was my mama’s pound cake; I was still a child and aimed at perfecting it. A moist, tender, sweet potato pound cake, filled with a crisp pecan coffee cake swirl and finished with a silky Nawlins-inspired praline glaze takes creativity and taste to new heights. The queen has spoken.

If you like those comforting recipes from Jocelyn Delk Adams, you should try these:

Skillet French Onion Chicken by Jocelyn Delk Adams

Pizza Grilled Cheese by Jocelyn Delk Adams

This article was originally published on TODAY.com