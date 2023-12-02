JOCO’s Moonlight Road bridge over I-35 was hit and damaged in Gardner

GARDNER, Kan. — The Johnson County Sherriff reported that a bridge that passes over Interstate 35 in Gardner has been struck.

There is no information on what made the impact or if any injuries came from this situation.

Driver arrested after hit-and-run injures child in Shawnee

The inside lane of southbound I-35 has been shut down pending a structural inspection of the bridge. The outside lane will remain open.

The bridge of Moonlight Road has been shut down during the inspection.

Johnson County says it will update after JOCO Road and Bridge inspects the damage.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.