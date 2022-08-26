JoCo police raid 4 illegal grows

Aug. 26—Josephine County law enforcement agencies raided four properties earlier this week, seizing more than 10,000 plants and more than 3,500 pounds of processed black market marijuana, according to a news advisory from the Josephine County Sheriff's Office.

On Aug. 23 and 24, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team raided four illegal marijuana grow sites — in the 300 block of Lakeshore Drive, 6000 block of Rockydale Road, 8000 block of Deer Creek Road and 1000 block of Lone Mountain Road.

In addition to the illegal grows, the properties had multiple electrical, water and solid waste code violations, police said, which could result in the civil forfeiture of the properties.

The primary suspects were not found at any of the properties, police said.