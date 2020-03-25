Jodi Arias won't get new trial, despite prosecutor Juan Martinez's 'egregious' court behavior

PHOENIX – A nationally known murderer will stay behind bars despite the prosecutor's "egregious" misconduct during the trial, the Arizona Court of Appeals has ruled.

The court ruled Tuesday that Jodi Arias, 39, will remain in prison for life for the 2008 first-degree murder of her sometime-boyfriend Travis Alexander.

But the court also stated that a "pattern of intentional misconduct saturated the trial" and that it was referring Maricopa County prosecutor Juan Martinez's behavior to the State Bar of Arizona, where Martinez is already facing a formal ethics complaint on other matters.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office moved to dismiss Martinez in February. He is appealing the dismissal. He has faced numerous allegations of sexual harassment inside the office, which he has denied.

The appeals court concluded that Arias was convicted based on her guilt, and despite Martinez's actions.

"Arias was convicted based upon the overwhelming evidence of her guilt, not as a result of prosecutorial misconduct," Judge Jennifer Campbell wrote in the opinion.

Martinez's lawyer, Donald Wilson Jr., told The Arizona Republic, part of the USA TODAY Network, that it is important to not lose sight of the fact that his client achieved justice.

"In doing so, the trial court was in the best position to observe the demeanor of the lawyers and their interaction with the witnesses," Wilson said. "Mr. Martinez was never sanctioned, nor was a mistrial declared, as the court had the power to do."

Arias was convicted in 2015 for killing Alexander in his Mesa home and sentenced to life in prison. Alexander was found dead with 27 stab wounds, a slit throat and a bullet in his head. The trial attracted national attention with its graphic descriptions of sex and violence.

Arias claimed she killed Alexander in self defense.

Her attorneys have claimed she didn't get a fair trial because of the publicity and because of Martinez's behavior during the trial.

Arias attorney Cory Engle told the appeals court during oral arguments in October that Martinez's misconduct was "so pervasive and so persistent" that it warranted overturning the guilty verdict.

But Arizona Assistant Attorney General Terry Crist said that while Martinez may have violated the rules "occasionally," his actions didn't warrant a reversal of the murder conviction.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office and the Maricopa County Attorney's Office told The Republic that they agreed with the court's decision to uphold Arias' conviction.

“I am pleased with the court’s decision to affirm the conviction of someone who committed a brutal murder," county attorney Allister Adel said in a statement.

Arias attorney Margaret M. Green could not be reached for comment.

'Trying her case in the press'

Arias' lawyers claimed the trial had a "carnival-like atmosphere" and argued to the Court of Appeals that publicity during the trial — but not before — contributed to her conviction.

They noted that the lower court allowed a livestream of the trial to be broadcast and alleged that media coverage influenced the jury.

However, the judges noted Arias' own interactions with the media. They listed at least three times when she conducted interviews during oral arguments.

Campbell noted in the opinion that Arias participated in multiple national TV interviews before the trial, against her lawyers' advice.

"During a pretrial hearing, defense counsel referenced these interviews and expressed frustration that Arias actively sought media attention, complaining that she seemed primarily 'focused on the PR aspects of [the] case' and preferred 'trying her case in the press," Campbell stated.

The media had to be seated in the courtroom and stay in the gallery. The use of cameras and equipment was restricted. According to court records, the lower court continuously asked jurors about the media and responded to their concerns about the noise of cameras.

Campbell wrote that the court did not find any evidence that suggested the jury was prejudiced by the media coverage.

