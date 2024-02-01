Jodi Hildebrandt allowed to sell house, but judge says money must be held for restitution

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A southern Utah judge ordered this week that Jodi Hildebrandt can move forward with selling her multimillion-dollar home, stipulating that money must be set aside for the abused children of Ruby Franke, her business partner.

In December, both Hildebrandt and Franke pleaded guilty to several counts of aggravated child abuse. The two were charged after one of Franke’s children escaped Hildebrandt’s home, running to a neighbor’s house, appearing emaciated and asking for water.

Ruby Franke’s husband seeks for Jodi Hildebrandt’s assets to be used to cover care for abused children

Franke ran the popular but now defunct YouTube channel “8 Passengers,” which documented her life with six children. Hildebrandt was the founder of Connexions Classroom, a counseling service.



Franke’s soon-to-be ex-husband, Kevin Franke asked a judge last month for restitution from Hildebrandt for two of his children who suffered abuse by her and his wife.



According to court documents filed Wednesday in 5th District Court, the judge ordered that Hildebrandt be allowed to sell her home in Ivins, which was listed at $5.1 million.



As part of the order, Hildebrandt must place $100,000 in escrow in an account managed by an attorney, where the money will remain until the matter of restitution is closed.



“The funds must be used first to satisfy any restitution ordered to benefit the minors,” the order states. “Any remaining funds shall be returned to Ms. Hildebrandt.”



Both Hildebrandt and Franke are slated to be sentenced on Feb. 20.

