'20/20' to feature Jodi Huisentruit case. Here's what to know about her 1995 disappearance

The search for answers in the disappearance of Jodi Huisentruit has spanned nearly three decades. Now, ABC's "20/20" will take a new look at the case in a two-hour episode titled "Gone at Dawn."

Huisentruit, a KIMT-TV anchor, disappeared outside her Mason City apartment in 1995.

"Gone at Dawn" features interviews with police who have investigated Huisentruit disappearance.

In a preview, Terrance Prochaska, a criminal investigator with the Mason City Police Department, says he's going to find something "that's going to help break the case someday."

"I have a person that I believe is responsible for Jodi's disappearance," he says in the clip. "I'm not going to disclose that to anyone until I'm there to put handcuffs on him — or her."

Prochaska goes on to say that he's going to pursue "any and all leads" in the case.

"I hope the bad guy is listening today and realizes that I'm coming after you with every bit of technology I can get," Prochaska says.

"Gone at Dawn," which also features interviews Huisentruit's sister, co-workers and collegues, and people associated with FindJodi.com, airs on ABC at 8 p.m. CT Friday. It will be available on Hulu starting Saturday.

What happened to news anchor Jodi Huisentruit

Jodi Huisentruit, a 27-year-old Long Prairie, Minnesota, native, didn't show up for her 6 a.m. broadcast June 27, 1995, and was never heard from again. Huisentruit has been kept in the public eye thanks to friends, family and others interested in the cold case.

Six months after the disappearance, the Des Moines Register reported there were no solid suspects, despite an extensive police search. Today, despite investigating several people of interest over the years, police still don't have a main suspect.

"The fear that Jodi Huisentruit's abduction stirs is widely shared," a 1995 Des Moines Register article said. "Women's vulnerability to crime is well understood, though not talked about much, perhaps because it's a fact of life, however abhorred, and because it is usually harassment or robbery or rape, but not a disappearance into thin air."

After years of false hope over potential suspects and discovered bodies, those who knew Jodi Huisentruit stay hopeful that one day their questions will be answered.

Who was Jodi Huisentruit?

Jodi Huisentruit, who was 27 years old at the time of her disappearance, was a Minnesota native who graduated from St. Cloud State University.

She was an avid skier and moved to Mason City to become the morning and noon anchorwoman two years before her disappearance.

The morning of her disappearance, Huisentruit answered a call from a KIMT-TV producer. She said she had overslept and was going to head into the office. The producer called again at 5 a.m. with no response before co-workers requested police to perform a welfare check at her apartment.

Police believed she was grabbed as she tried to unlock her red Mazda Miata shortly after 4 a.m. A hair dryer, a red pair of shoes and a bottle of hair spray were found next to her car at her apartment complex. A palm print was on the car and police found signs of a struggle.

"There's nothing I'd rather do in my life right now than bring closure to the family," Mason City Police Sgt. Frank Stearns told the Register in 2005. "You just can't let it go. It becomes a part of you."

What happened after Jodi Huisentruit's disappearance?

She was declared legally dead in 2001.

No one has been charged in her death, though police and family have not given up.

In the 2005 article, family speculated over what they think happened to Huisentruit. Her mother, Jane Huisentruit, said she thinks her daughter is at the bottom of a lake near her home. Her cousin, Mary Lee Moberg, said she thinks a man stalked Jodi Huisentruit.

"Nothing adds up," Moberg said, "Besides something like a stalker. Some twisted-person mentally."

CBS's "48 Hours" featured the case in December 2018, revealing new details of the case and footage, including police interviews with John Vansice, a friend of Huisentruit who is believed to be the last person to have seen her before she vanished.

In March 2018, Mason City police executed search warrants for cars belonging to Vansice. He is 20 years older than Huisentruit and may have had an infatuation with her.

Jim Axelrod, who hosted "48 Hours," went to Vansice's Arizona home to get a comment about the case, but Vansice gruffly declined.

Who is Tony Jackson?

According to ABC, "Gone at Dawn" features the first national TV interview with Tony Jackson.

Jackson, who is serving prison time for a string of Minnesota rapes during the 1990s, was also featured during the "48 Hours" special. He was living in Mason City when Huisentruit disappeared.

Mason City police said he was not a "viable suspect" a few years after the disappearance. Jackson declined an interview with "48 Hours," but he maintained his innocence through an email. He would not confirm or deny whether he was still a suspect.

'Somebody knows something'

Family, friends and others interested in the case have kept momentum alive for the past 25-plus years.

Four billboards with her face and the words "Somebody knows something. is it YOU?" were erected around the Mason City area in 2018. FindJodi.com regularly provides updates, with several articles posted some months.

Each year, as the case remains unsolved, tributes to the news anchor with a Minnesotan accent and a contagious smile are posted to the website. Through times of no leads and false hope, the search for Jodi Huisentruit continues.

Police are asking the public to come forward with information regarding Huisentruit's disappearance. Call the Mason City Police Department at 641-494-3564 or the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation at 515-725-6010 or by email, dciinfo@dps.state.ia.us.

North Iowa Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-800-383-088, with rewards available.

Ben Yoder, a digital producer with the USA Today Network, contributed to this report.

