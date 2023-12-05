Jodi Salvo to seek Republican nomination to run for representative in 51st House District

BOLIVAR ‒ Jodi Salvo has announced she will seek the Republican nomination for the 51st District in the Ohio House of Representatives.

The seat is currently held by state Rep. Brett Hillyer, R-Uhrichsville. He has not made an announcement yet as to whether he will seek reelection in 2024.

Jodi Salvo

“The 51st District needs a representative that reflects the conservative values and traditions that we hold dear. I have spent the last 17 years in Tuscarawas County, raised a family and developed relationships with leaders who are striving every day to make a positive impact on their community.” Salvo said.

Salvo currently serves as the director of Substance Use Prevention Services at OhioGuidestone, and is the coordinator of the Empower Tusc Coalition. In 2018, Salvo was named Citizen of the Year from the Tuscarawas County Chamber of Commerce.

Salvo resides in Bolivar with Phil, her husband of 32 years. They have two children

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Area resident to seek Republican nomination for 51st House District