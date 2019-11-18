Jodie Chesney's killer jailed for life as judge laments criminals 'carving up areas' of London

Svenson Ong-a-Kwie and Arron Isaacs have been jailed at the Old Bailey

Two drug dealing teenagers have been jailed for life for the "callous and casual" murder of girl scout Jodie Chesney, who was stabbed to death in an east London park.

County lines dealer Svenson Ong-a-Kwie, 19, and his 17-year-old apprentice, Arron Isaacs had been looking to take revenge on rivals when they killed Jodie by mistake, the Old Bailey heard.

The popular 17-year-old student had been relaxing with friends in Amy's Park in Harold Hill, east London, on the evening of March 1 when two shadowy figures emerged from the dark and one knifed her in the back.

She screamed and collapsed in the arms of her boyfriend, Eddie Coyle, 18, as her attackers made off in a fellow drug dealer's car.

Days later, they were arrested together as they fled from the rear of a house connected with the youth.

The defendants denied Jodie's murder, each blaming the other for inflicting the fatal wound.

But prosecutor Crispin Aylett QC told jurors that both were responsible for the killing, amid incidents of "casual violence" in the drug-dealing world.

The jury deliberated for less than six hours to find them guilty last week of Jodie's murder.

Jodie Chesney More

Judge Wendy Joseph QC handed Ong-a-Kwie a life sentence with a minimum of 26 years.

She sentenced Isaacs to be detained at Her Majesty's Pleasure for at least 18 years.

She said that Jodie's death led to a "world of anguish" for her family, which came amid "tit for tat" incidents.

Jodie was the victim of "callous, casual and irresponsible violence" which had shocked the community "to the core", she said.

On the evidence, she found Ong-a-Kwie was the stabber and the 17-year-old his "enthusiastic supporter".

Isaacs was initially shielded by anonymity, but now he can be named after the judge lifted reporting restrictions.

In doing so, she said: "What is important is that a blameless girl is dead at the hands of those engaged in and those that associate with drug dealing on the streets which Jodie and other blameless young people must live.

"This death has brought great unease in the community. Those suffering, which spreads much further than Jodie's friends and family, need and have a right to known and understand how this has come about."

The judge lamented the impact of criminals that had "carved up areas of the capital of this country".

She added: "The dangers this brings to decent law-abiding members of the public is graphically spelled out in this case."

The court heard moving tributes to Jodie and the "ripple effect" her murder had among friends, family and the wider community.

Mr Coyle has been left with post-traumatic stress from witnessing her murder.

Svenson Ong-a-Kwie was a county lines drug dealer Credit: PA More