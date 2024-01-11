Jodie Comer announces new project following Prima Facie stage success

Note: This article contains mentions of rape that some readers might find distressing.

Jodie Comer is set to return to her stage project Prima Facie, this time narrating an audiobook.

The actress drew huge acclaim for her starring role in Suzie Miller's play, which she performed in the West End before transferring to Broadway.

The story follows a defence attorney called Tessa, who rises from her working-class background to become one of London's top legal stars, defending clients accused of sexual assault.

David M. Benett - Getty Images

Related: Killing Eve star Jodie Comer pulls out of play minutes into show

However, when she is raped by a colleague, she learns that the law doesn’t always deliver justice.

Deadline now confirmed that Comer will voice an audiobook of a novel based on the show, which is due for release on January 30.

“It has been an absolute joy to return to Tessa’s story whilst recording this audiobook," Comer said. "My hope is that it will reach the widest number of people, perhaps who weren’t able to see the play.

"I’ve personally enjoyed delving into her story again and am excited for audiences to experience this further exploration gifted to us by the wonderful Suzie Miller.”

Lionel Hahn - Getty Images

Related: Jodie Comer reflects on missing out on Napoleon role

Writer Miller added: “I’m absolutely delighted that Jodie Comer is reprising the role of Tessa Ensler in the novel of Prima Facie.

"Her incomparable talent, passion and conviction were instrumental to making the play a success and I know she will bring the same dedication to storytelling to bring Tessa to life in the novel.

"I couldn’t think of a better person to read the audiobook and am so grateful to her for believing so much in this character and this work.”

Prima Facie is also getting a cinema adaptation, with Wicked star Cynthia Erivo set to lead the movie as Tessa.

If you've been affected by the issues raised in this story, you can access more information from Rape Crisis England and Wales, who work towards the elimination of all forms of sexual violence and sexual misconduct, on their website or by calling the National Rape Crisis Helpline on 0808 802 9999. Rape Crisis Scotland’s helpline number is 08088 01 03 02.

Readers in the US are encouraged to contact RAINN, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800-656-4673.

You Might Also Like