Jodie Foster wins a Golden Globe in another big surprise

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brendan Morrow
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Another shock winner has been picked at the 2021 Golden Globes.

Jodie Foster on Sunday won the Golden Globe for best supporting actress for her performance in The Mauritanian. It was a major upset, as pundits widely thought the winner would either be Glenn Close for Hillbilly Elegy, Amanda Seyfried for Mank, or Olivia Colman for The Father. This was the latest surprise win at show after an earlier upset for Rosamund Pike for I Care a Lot.

No one seemed more shocked by the win than Foster herself, who even jokingly suggested Jamie Lee Curtis could have read the wrong name.

"Are you kidding me?" Foster said. "I think you made a mistake."

Seyfried had at one point been seen as the Best Supporting Actress frontrunner in the Oscar race, although that narrative came into question after she was not nominated at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Now, with this Golden Globe win, Foster may pick up some serious momentum two months ahead of the Oscars.

More stories from theweek.com
GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy says Republicans won't win if they keep putting Trump 'on a pedestal'
5 celestially funny cartoons about Perseverance's Mars adventure
Trump still has the Republican Party by the throat

Recommended Stories

  • Golden Globe winner Jodie Foster explains why she name-dropped Aaron Rodgers in acceptance speech

    On Sunday, Jodie Foster won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, for her performance in The Mauritanian. And during her acceptance speech, viewers may have been surprised by one of the people she thanked, Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. The mention stretches back to a similar occurrence from Rodgers, who thanked Foster in his NFL MVP acceptance speech, and who recently announced his engagement to Mauritanian co-star Shailene Woodley. In a backstage interview following her win, Foster told Yahoo Entertainment, “I decided that not only am I a huge Packers fan, but I am a MVP. I am [a] competitive MVP with Aaron Rogers!” She also clarified that she has “never met” Rodgers and also that she didn’t set him up with Woodley. “I did not set up Shailene and Aaron,” she said. “But it is possible that I do like to talk about how much I love the Green Bay Packers … Shailene is very aware of my enthusiasm for the team.”

  • Jodie Foster, as promised, thanked Aaron Rodgers after Golden Globe win

    After Aaron Rodgers name-dropped Jodie Foster during his MVP speech, Foster returned the favor on Sunday night.

  • ShowBiz Minute: Globes Winners, Globes Fashion, Prince Harry

    "Nomadland" and "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" win big at the virtual Golden Globe Awards; Amanda Seyfried and Jason Sudeikis' Golden Globe fashion moments; Prince Harry says separating from royal life has been "unbelievably tough" for him and wife, Meghan. (March 1)

  • Jodie Foster Shares a Kiss With Her Wife and Makes Sure to Thank Aaron Rodgers for Her Golden Globe Win

    Jodie Foster, curled up on the couch at home with her wife and dog, was a surprise winner for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for the legal drama The Mauritanian.

  • The internet is loving Olivia Colman's reaction to losing at the Golden Globes

    Emma Corrin won the Golden Globe for playing Princess Diana in "The Crown," and her co-star did a happy dance in celebration.

  • Golden Globes’ Most Under-Dressed Stars, From Jason Sudeikis to Jodie Foster

    Though the Golden Globes went virtual this year, Hollywood’s stars still went all out with their awards show fashion. At least, most of them did. While most of the celebs took the show as a reason to dress up — or even just to wear actual pants — some took full advantage of the event being virtual this year and dressed as they would for any other night in. For the most part, it was the male attendees who opted to go casual for the awards, but there were a few women who embraced function over fashion. Check them all out below. Bill Murray Bill Murray virtually attends the Golden Globes in a Hawaiian shirt (NBC/Screengrab) Arguably no one was comfier at the Golden Globes than Bill Murray. Sitting in what looked to be his backyard and sipping a martini, Murray rocked a very bright Hawaiian shirt. He didn’t win his category, but he was more than happy to offer a quick “Cheers” to Daniel Kaluuya, who won the first award of the night for Best Supporting Actor. Jason Sudeikis NBC Jason Sudeikis dressed a little warmer than Bill Murray, opting to rock a tie-dye hoodie. Host Tina Fey later called out his fashion choice, joking “If anybody wants to know where they can get Jason Sudeikis’s hoodie, go to NBC.com, backslash Globes Fashion.” As it turns out, the hoodie actually comes from Sudeikis’ sister’s company, Forward Space. “It’s my sister’s dance and workout place in New York,” Sudeikis revealed during the show. “I believe when people that you care about do cool, interesting things, that you should support them. So this is no different than that. I have a multitude of hoodies I could have worn but this one seemed the most appropriate.” So yes, the plan was always to wear a hoodie. But this one was extra special for Sudeikis. Jeff Daniels Jeff Daniels at the Golden Globes (NBC) Like Sudeikis, Jeff Daniels went for long sleeves, but a little more formal than a hoodie. Daniels sported a button-down flannel, prompting some fans to joke that his fashion designer of choice was T.J. Maxx. Daniels himself leaned into the jokes circulating on Twitter, posting a photo of some of the tweets calling him out alongside his congratulations to Mark Ruffalo for winning the category. Congrats to Mark Ruffalo and a special thanks to the #Golden Globes for allowing me to fulfill a life long dream of going to an Awards Show wearing Carhartt. pic.twitter.com/ATgRZmoPzl — Jeff Daniels (@Jeff_Daniels) March 1, 2021 Jodie Foster NBC Foster was one of the few women who dressed down for the evening, accepting her award in pajamas. Foster was comfortable in her home, sitting alongside her partner Alexandra Hedison (who was also in pajamas) and their dog. It’s possible she was hosting a full-on pajama party, as a group of her friends could be heard celebrating her win in the background, but they were not seen. (Further pleasing the internet, Foster thanked quarterback Aaron Rodgers during her speech, being a long-time Green Bay Packers fan). Chloé Zhao Chloé Zhao at the Golden Globes (NBC) Zhao took home the Golden Globe for Best Director for “Nomadland,” making her just the second woman to win the award since Barbara Streisand, 38 years ago in 1983. Equally as iconic? Her outfit for the night was a simple green t-shirt, and she wore her hair in braids. NBC Finishing off the night came Joaquin Phoenix. Presenting the award for Best Picture, Phoenix came out wearing jeans, sneakers and a zip-up hoodie. To his credit, Phoenix did wear a tie to the event, embodying “business casual” in the truest sense. Read original story Golden Globes’ Most Under-Dressed Stars, From Jason Sudeikis to Jodie Foster At TheWrap

  • Golden Globes 2021 winners: All the winners in all the categories

    There is a strong showing for British talent among the nominations at the 2021 Golden Globes.

  • 21 of Lupita Nyong'o's best style moments

    Lupita Nyong'o, who turns 38 on March 1, quickly became a fashion powerhouse on the red carpet, wearing bold colors and patterns.

  • The Crown Star Josh O'Connor Reveals He Initially Turned Down the Role of Prince Charles

    Nominated for his portrayal of Prince Charles on The Crown, Josh O'Connor revealed to E! he nearly passed on the part at the 2021 Golden Globes

  • Reese’s Announced A Brand New Candy Made Entirely Of Peanut Butter

    That's a Peanut Butter Cup filled with...more peanut butter!!!

  • 'Lazy and clueless' Golden Globes 2021 show gets panned

    Variety probably put it best in its summation of this year's Golden Globes show, with two particularly well-chosen words; zoom fatigue.

  • Reese's Is Releasing an All-Peanut Butter Cup

    The new cups replace the usual chocolate with a peanut butter candy-flavored shell.

  • The Truth About Jodie Foster and Aaron Rodgers' Friendship Explained

    While addressing press after the 2021 Golden Globes, Jodie Foster provided more clarity about her on-stage shout-out to Aaron Rodgers, who is engaged to Jodie's recent co-star, Shailene Woodley.

  • Golden Globes 2021: 'Nomadland' wins best drama, 'Borat 2' takes top comedy

    Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted a strange, glitchy night at the virtual 2021 Golden Globes, which saw 'Nomadland,' 'Borat 2' and Andra Day win big.

  • These New Reese’s Cups Are Made Entirely Out of Peanut Butter Filling

    A dream come true for peanut butter lovers.

  • What Do Dogs Dream About? (And Are They Thinking of You?)

    Yes, dogs do dream! In fact, any mammal that experiences the rapid eye movement (REM) stage of deep sleep probably dreams. This includes humans, rats and–of course—canines. REM is the stage during which our...

  • Your Capricorn Monthly Horoscope for March

    Spring clean everything.

  • Here's what will happen when Queen Elizabeth II dies

    The Queen has been sitting on the royal throne since 1952. That's the longest reign of any monarch in British history. Operation London Bridge is the code name given to the plan in place for the days and weeks after Queen Elizabeth II's passing.

  • ‘Justice League’ Investigator Says Walter Hamada Did Not Interfere as WarnerMedia Defends Exec From Ray Fisher Allegations

    WarnerMedia has broken its silence over Ray Fisher’s recent tweets about the investigation into alleged misconduct on the set of “Justice League.” In the most recent tweet, posted Saturday morning, Fisher claimed that DC Films President Walter Hamada tried to “delegitimize” the investigation, and that Warner Bros. lied to the press about it. “Do ya’ll […]

  • TikTok is being tapped by brands like Grammarly, which have found success through viral trends and free advertising on the app

    Companies advertise on TikTok differently than on any other platform - for many, users do more to promote the brands than the companies themselves.