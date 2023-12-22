Jodie Perry sworn in as next mayor of Mansfield in packed ceremony

Accompanied by two nephews and a niece, an emotional Jodie Perry was sworn in Friday morning as Mansfield's new mayor.

Perry, a Republican, will replace Tim Theaker, who served three terms.

State Rep. Marilyn John, herself a former mayor, swore in Perry before a packed house in Mansfield City Council chambers. Perry used her grandmother's Bible for the ceremony.

New Mansfield mayor Jodie Perry, in red, was sworn in by State Rep. John on Friday morning in council chambers, after which the two elected officials shared a lengthy hug.

"It is emotional, for sure," Perry said. "It's a lot of things at once, saying goodbye to the folks at the chamber and saying hello to the people at the city.

"I've worked hard for a long time to get here. It feels kind of surreal."

Since 2014, Perry has been the president and CEO of Richland Area Chamber and Economic Development. She reduced her role to COO of the chamber after she became a candidate.

She previously said she began thinking about running for office while working on the Mansfield Rising plan in 2018.

Jodie Perry is sworn in as new Mansfield mayor on Friday morning.

Perry announces choices for safety service director and public works director

In keeping with that theme, she announced that current Mansfield police Chief Keith Porch will be the safety-services director and Louis Andres will be the public works director.

Dave Remy, who has spent 31 years with the city, is handling both roles now but plans to retire.

"Who you surround yourself with is really important for a leader," Perry said.

She referenced "Team Mansfield" in her address to her supporters, as well as during her campaign.

"That mantra will remain true going forward," Perry said. "All of us are going to have to work together."

Dressed in a red blazer and a black top, Perry chose John for the swearing-in ceremony. John started her political career as mayor of Shelby before becoming a Richland County commissioner.

"This takes me back to my first swearing in, all the things I felt that day," she told the crowd.

John said she woke up feeling excited for Perry to begin her career in public service, then realized Perry has been a public servant for a long time.

Perry, a New York native, has served four chambers of commerce over the last 20 years.

Jodie Perry, accompanied by her niece and nephews, is sworn in as Mansfield's mayor on Friday morning by State Rep. Marilyn John.

John said Perry would have a new address, a new office and a "few more responsibilities," drawing laughter from the crowd.

"I, as well as all of you, have full confidence in Jodie leading the city of Mansfield," John said. "I look forward to watching very much."

John and Perry shared a lengthy hug at the end of the ceremony.

Chief Porch will retire in February to assume new role

When Perry announced her choices for safety service director and public works director, she ended weeks of speculation.

Porch, who has been the chief for nearly five years, will retire Feb. 27, 2024, after 25 years as a city police officer. He spent the first five years of his career as a sheriff's deputy.

"Keith's well-respected in the community," Perry said.

Until Porch takes over, Sharon May, current human resources director, will be the safety service director.

Perry said she and Andres have worked together on several boards, including Destination Mansfield.

"What I love about Louis is he gets things done," Perry said.

After the ceremony, the new mayor spoke with local media.

She said she felt "excited, a little nervous," knowing she will be under scrutiny in such a public role.

"Lots of eyes," Perry said.

She enjoyed having lots of eyes on her Friday.

"I'm thrilled to have so many people from different parts of my life," Perry said.

Her supporters included her father, her brother and his wife, and the aforementioned nephews and niece, Drew, Colin and Nadia.

Andres spent more than 40 years in parks and recreation

Andres has worked in parks and recreation for more than 40 years, starting his career in 1978. He worked as a park naturalist at Mohican State Park before becoming the park manager at Malabar Farm State Park in 1991. Andres stayed in that role for 22 years.

He retired in 2012 as north central district manager for the State Parks of Ohio. Andres has been semi-retired, working part-time for the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District at Charles Mill and Pleasant Hill.

He talked about accepting his new role.

"I got a call out of the blue, and I said, 'Sure, I'll sit down with you,''' he said of meeting with Perry. "After we talked and she went over her expectations, I said, 'Yeah, I can help you with that.'''

New Mansfield mayor Jodie Perry addresses friends, family and colleagues Friday after taking her oath.

Andres said his new position would "definitely be a challenge" but he feels he is up for it.

Porch had been mulling over retirement after three decades in law enforcement.

"This wonderful opportunity presented itself," he said. "I was honored and privileged."

Still, Porch called the decision one of the most most difficult of his life.

"My honor has been serving the citizens of this city as a police officer," he said. "The cherry on top was being chief."

Porch said after hearing Perry's vision, he wanted to "jump on board."

"I'll still be serving the police department, just in a different role," he said, noting he also will oversee the fire department.

Perry previously said her top priorities include economic development, infrastructure and safety services.

She is ready to go.

"I want to make everyone proud," Perry said.

mcaudill@gannett.com

419-521-7219

X (formerly Twitter): @MarkCau32059251

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Mansfield's new mayor Perry sworn in Friday morning