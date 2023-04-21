Jodie Turner-Smith Changed Joshua Jackson's Entire View On Marriage And Kids — And The Way He Explained It Is So Sweet
"It is impossible for me to look into the face of my child without feeling love for my wife."
Zoe Gabriel went viral on TikTok when she was mocked for calling a $60 bag "luxury." She has since been accused of pretending to be poorer than she is.
Higher interest rates, rising fears of layoffs, and banks pulling back on lending are bad news for Tesla and other automakers, Elon Musk said.
The star channeled beach goddess vibes in a white strapless dress with gold accessories at the Los Angeles premiere of Apple TV+'s "The Last Thing He Told Me."
Disney has been facing heavy criticism due to its recent casting choice for Nani Pelekai, Lilo's older sister and legal guardian, for the live-action remake of “Lilo and Stitch.” News of the casting was confirmed on Thursday when The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, 22, will be playing Nani in the upcoming film directed by Dean Fleischer-Camp. Following the announcement, several Twitter users took to social media to criticize Disney for casting a light-skinned actor to play a dark-skinned character.
The film directed by Rachel Lambert will have a theatrical release later this year.
New York City has launched a two-pronged investigation into Tuesday's parking garage collapse. First, what caused it, and second, whether other city garages are up to code and equipped to handle the weight of SUVs and electric vehicles. CBS2's Doug Williams reports.
DJ Wagner has all the tools and guidance to get to the pro level. After all, his grandfather ( Milt Wagner) and father ( Dajuan Wagner), played in the NBA. Wagner could potentially be the first third-generation player in the near future. Ranked No. ...
Sandra Koenig, a resident of Amory, Mississippi, says her 275-pound pig, Oink, escaped the yard when tornadoes damaged the area last month.
The Pose star warned skeptics after Tamron Hall asked him about them doubting his ability to portray the queer writer in a new movie.
All I can think about is the pink notices we got announcing someone in the class got it.
Dan Bongino, one of the most right-leaning hosts in the Fox News stable, is leaving the network after the Fox Corp.-backed outlet and he could not come to terms on a new contract. “Folks, regretfully, last week was my last show on Fox News on the Fox News Channel,” Bongino said on his podcast Thursday. […]
Raised by her single mom who worked as an exotic dancer, Kelly is releasing her new memoir Tell Me Everything on May 2
Taylor Swift began discussing a $100 million-tour sponsorship with FTX in the fall of 2021, per the Financial Times.
Shemar Moore's girlfriend Jesiree Dizon celebrated the actor with a heartfelt Instagram tribute that included a throwback picture of Moore with their baby girl
Aja Volkman wrote in a statement on Instagram that navigating her split from Dan Reynolds in public "has been hard"
Becoming rich is one thing, but keeping the wealth is another. When 50 Cent reached the point where his millions were accumulating exponentially, he realized that he had to protect his money.
Henry Winkler has some very simple, yet powerful, words of wisdom for Kelly Clarkson’s daughter, who has dyslexia.
"This is truly a story of a love connection," Griffith tells PEOPLE exclusively after proposing last month in Scotland to her partner of five years
She'll be celebrating Archie's 4th birthday instead.
As Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss endured slut-shaming over her kiss with Tom Schwartz, costars began to question her bond with Tom Sandoval, including Lisa Vanderpump, who asked why he's smiling with Raquel