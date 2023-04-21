Jodie Turner-Smith Changed Joshua Jackson's Entire View On Marriage And Kids — And The Way He Explained It Is So Sweet

NextShark

Disney has been facing heavy criticism due to its recent casting choice for Nani Pelekai, Lilo's older sister and legal guardian, for the live-action remake of “Lilo and Stitch.” News of the casting was confirmed on Thursday when The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, 22, will be playing Nani in the upcoming film directed by Dean Fleischer-Camp. Following the announcement, several Twitter users took to social media to criticize Disney for casting a light-skinned actor to play a dark-skinned character.