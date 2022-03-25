Jody Wade listed on Texoma's Most Wanted after failing to show up for criminal court

Wichita Falls businessman and ex-city contractor Jody Randolph Wade is listed on this week's Texoma's Most Wanted, according to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers.

Wade, who is embroiled in various legal tangles, didn't show up to court March 11 for arraignment on a charge of hindering secured creditors of property worth $30,000 to $150,000, according to court documents.

As a result, defense attorney Michael Payne, who was acting as bail bondsman, asked a judge to declare Wade had forfeited his $50,000 bail, court records show.

A judge granted Payne's request March 11, and ordered a warrant issued for Wade's arrest and his bail set at $75,000 when he is taken into custody, according to court records.

Wade, 50, weighs 180 pounds and is 5-feet-eight-inches tall, according to Crime Stoppers. He has green eyes and blond hair.

A Wichita County grand jury indicted Wade on Feb. 15 on a felony charge of hindering secured creditors, court documents show.

The charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Wade is accused of trying to get the bed removed from a heavy-duty wrecker truck and paying $2,000 toward the job May 14, 2020, in spite of a court order obtained by his creditor, First Capital Bank, according to allegations in court documents.

The bank had foreclosed on properties, including the one where the truck was located in the 3100 block of Armory Road, allegations in court documents show.

The bank had also obtained a temporary restraining order forbidding Wade or his company from removing or damaging property there listed as a collateral in an outstanding loan of nearly $1 million, according to allegations in court documents.

