Jody's Feed A First Responder Returns 'With COVID Sky High'

JOLIET, IL — After the worldwide pandemic rocked Joliet, 22 months ago, the owner of Jody's Hot Dogs launched the Feed a First Responder Program. More than 5,000 meals were provided by Jody's Hot Dogs, 326 Republic Ave., to hospital workers at St. Joe's, Silver Cross, police officers in Joliet plus all the fire departments across Will County.

"We even did Rush hospital in Chicago," Jody's owner Mike Villarreal told Joliet Patch during Thursday's interview.

This month, Villarreal hopes to provide a wide variety of free meals from Jody's to first responders including burgers, sub sandwiches, wraps and salads from Jody's. He also plans to provide them with free pork chop dinners made at The Grill and free jambalaya egg rolls made at Fireman Ted's Bar & Grill.



As the pandemic marks its third year, the number of COVID cases in the Joliet area are skyrocketing. Hospitalizations are reaching alarming numbers. There are few empty beds.

With the continued support of Brian Bessler of Karges Realty, Jody's is hoping the Joliet community can step up again, just like in 2020 during the height of the pandemic.



Jody's wants everyone to know that the Feed a First Responder Program is back in full swing.

People can visit Jody's, The Grill on Plainfield Road inside Fritz's Pour House or Fireman Ted's on Black Road at Infantry Drive to make a donation.

Otherwise, donations can be taken over the phone at Jody's with credit cards, Villarreal said.

"Because I expect most of the volume will come through Jody's," Villarreal said.

The phone number for Jody's is 815-729-0251.

People are encouraged to make a minimum donation of $5 to Feed a First Responder, although many people, back in 2020, donated far more, Villarreal said.

"Whatever they can," the Jody's owner said.

In the coming days, as the donation jar fills up with cash, Villarreal is hoping to start delivering between 60 and 80 meals to different departments at the nearby AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center. "I've got a bunch of nurses that I coordinate with," he said.

Story continues

During the height of the global pandemic, in 2020, "We were doing two to three (meal) deliveries a day. Lunches and dinners," Villarreal said.



Villarreal said he never expected to bring back the Feed A First Responder Program in 2022, but with the COVID surge and "the whole pandemic, they need some encouragement to know that we're here," Villarreal said of Joliet's first responders.

"They're dealing with sick people all day long and there's no cure for this," Villarreal said. "Anytime we can help the community, we'll be the first to jump in."

Joliet Patch has written about Villarreal's Joliet restaurants on several occasions the past few years.



Related coverage: Jody's Hot Dogs Feed A First Responder Becomes Huge Hit

Last fall, Villarreal opened his second restaurant, The Grill, on Joliet's Plainfield Road at the location formerly occupied by Chefy's Kitchen. On top of that, Villarreal has taken over the kitchen for Fireman Ted's Bar & Grill, 2771 Black Road in Joliet.

Villarreal urges other Joliet area businesses and restaurants to participate in the Feed a First Responder Program.

"This isn't a competition," he said. "I encourage any and all businesses that can help."

Jody's also matches every donation, dollar for dollar, Villarreal stressed.



"All the proceeds, everything, goes directly to the donations. We plan to match it, so (your) really only paying $2.50 a meal."

Donation jars are at all three Joliet restaurants Villarreal runs.

Jody's is closed Sundays and open 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Friday sand 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays.

Closed Mondays, The Grill serves food inside Fritz's Pour House 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.

At Fireman Ted's, the kitchen is open from noon to 8 p.m. daily, Villarreal said.

Jody's Hot Dogs is at 326 Republic Ave. in Joliet near St. Joe's hospital. John Ferak/Patch

This article originally appeared on the Joliet Patch