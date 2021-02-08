Joe Allen, whose bistro was a Broadway draw, dies at 87

  • FILE - Joe Allen, proprietor of Joe Allen's restaurant poses behind the bar in New York on Nov. 10, 2005. Allen, whose Times Square-adjacent bistro which bears his name has been a decades-long draw for theater folk and where a post-Broadway drink is part of the Broadway experience, has died. He was 87. Allen died Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Hampton, New Hampshire, according to Jason Woodruff, a former staffer for the Allen family of restaurants who spoke to the family. (AP Photo/Jim Cooper, File)
  • FILE - This May 21, 2014 photo shows the exterior of the Joe Allen on Restaurant Row in New York. Allen, whose Times Square-adjacent bistro which bears his name has been a decades-long draw for theater folk and where a post-Broadway drink is part of the Broadway experience, has died. He was 87. Allen died Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Hampton, New Hampshire, according to Jason Woodruff, a former staffer for the Allen family of restaurants who spoke to the family. (AP Photo/Mark Kennedy, File)
1 / 2

Obit Joe Allen

FILE - Joe Allen, proprietor of Joe Allen's restaurant poses behind the bar in New York on Nov. 10, 2005. Allen, whose Times Square-adjacent bistro which bears his name has been a decades-long draw for theater folk and where a post-Broadway drink is part of the Broadway experience, has died. He was 87. Allen died Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Hampton, New Hampshire, according to Jason Woodruff, a former staffer for the Allen family of restaurants who spoke to the family. (AP Photo/Jim Cooper, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARK KENNEDY
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Allen, whose Times Square-adjacent bistro which bears his name has been a decadeslong draw for theater folk and where a post-show drink is part of the Broadway experience, has died. He was 87.

Allen died Sunday in Hampton, New Hampshire, according to Jason Woodruff, a former staffer for the Allen family of restaurants who spoke to the family.

The Joe Allen restaurant had red brick walls, sturdy wood tables and chairs, a large bar and was adorned with posters from Broadway’s most notorious flops. Regulars included Stephen Sondheim, Chita Rivera, John Guare and Elaine Stritch. Visitors might also see Elisabeth Moss there, sipping a vodka ginger ale.

“Strong, steady, comforting and reliable,” said Rivera on Twitter. “He certainly will be missed but we will carry him with us forever.” Playwright Paul Rudnick noted that Allen “created a home for the theater community, where everyone hangs out, gossips and commiserates. He’ll be missed, but his legacy lives on, including the wall of posters from flop shows.”

Allen opened Joe Allen on 326 W. 46th St., in 1965, at a time when opening a restaurant west of Eighth Avenue in Manhattan was a risky proposition, long before it became know as Restaurant Row. Allen himself was not overly gregarious like many restauranteurs, but coolly efficient and warm to friends. Many of the servers at Joe Allen were actors earning paychecks when not onstage.

When it opened, a hamburger cost 75 cents, and the most expensive ticket to a Broadway show was $7.50. By the time the pandemic came, dishes ranged from meatloaf ($24) to a blackened salmon ($30). The tradition of framing flops on its walls originated when the cast of the ill-fated show “Kelly” gave Allen a poster of their show, which lasted only one performance in 1965.

So attuned to the theater, the restaurant Joe Allen had a special deal for Broadway-goers: Order by 5:30 p.m. and it was its “solemn promise” to feed and wine guests and get them out the door by 6:30 p.m., with plenty of time to make their curtain. The restaurant even helpfully posted lists of shows and their running times.

Allen also owned Orso, neighbor to the theater district hotspot, and Bar Centrale, nestled above. At its height, Joe Allen had an outpost in Paris.

Allen is survived by two children, Taylor and Julie.

The news of Allen's death was first reported by The New York Times.

Latest Stories

  • Biden news: President to punish GOP for opposing Covid relief and says Trump left ‘dire’ vaccine issues

    Follow the latest updates

  • Florida man sentenced in Giuliani-related fraud case

    A Florida businessman whose fraud-busting business was exposed as a fraud itself was sentenced Monday to a year and a day in prison in a case in which prosecutors said Rudy Giuliani was hired as a consultant to attract investors. David Correia, 45, was sentenced remotely by U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken in Manhattan. The judge cited Correia's lesser role in the fraud scheme — he was charged alongside co-defendant Lev Parnas — and medical issues that might make his time in prison more challenging as he granted requests for leniency. He also ordered Correia to pay back the roughly $43,000 he received illegally, as well as over $2 million in restitution.

  • Democrats' coronavirus relief plan would raise minimum wage to $9.50 this year

    House Democrats are working on details of their graduated plan to raise the U.S. federal minimum wage to $15/hour. Democrats are looking to include the first hike to the federal minimum wage since 2009 in President Biden's coronavirus relief bill. They plan to revise the proposal Tuesday, but it so far includes a quick increase from the current minimum wage of $7.25 to $9.50 within the year. It will then grow annually until hitting $15 in 2025. Meanwhile the tipped minimum wage of $2.50 will rise to $4.95 this year, and again increase until it matches the federal wage. The youth subminimum wage paid to people under 20 will also end up matching the regular minimum wage by 2027, and permits to pay subminimum wage will no longer be distributed. Here's the details on the federal min wage increase Democrats are going to try to include in their covid relief bill: Raised to $9.50 w/in 3 months; $15 by 2025, indexed thereafter. Tipped wage disappears by 2027.Via House @EdLaborCmte, which is marking up tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/aNMnTdgJf0 — Mike DeBonis (@mikedebonis) February 8, 2021 A report from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office released Monday found that raising the minimum wage to $15/hour by 2024 would increase paychecks for 17 million Americans, or 10 percent of the workforce. It would also lift 900,000 people out of poverty, but cost 1.4 million jobs, particularly for "younger, less educated people." Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a top proponent of the $15 minimum wage, quickly disputed some of the report's findings. The CBO has demonstrated that increasing the minimum wage would have a direct and substantial impact on the federal budget. What that means is that we can clearly raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour under the rules of budget reconciliation. pic.twitter.com/YyTEYkOugX — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) February 8, 2021 More stories from theweek.comWhat's the point of Trump's second impeachment trial?5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutA hacker nearly poisoned an entire Florida city

  • Democrats to unveil $3,000 direct cash payments to families with children

    Democrats will introduce a proposal attached to the next stimulus package that would provide $3,000-per-child direct payments in certain households.Why it matters: The new legislation, led by Ways and Means chairman Richard Neal (D-Mass.), comes shortly after Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) introduced a similar proposal, lending bipartisan support to expanding cash benefits for families with children.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.The Biden Administration has reviewed and supports the proposal, according to the Washington Post who first reported the plan. The legislative proposal, reviewed by Axios, will be revealed Monday along with other Ways and Means provisions. The IRS would begin depositing payments into bank accounts July 1.The payments would come in monthly installments.Qualifying household incomes would be based on the previous year with lower payouts for individuals making $75,000 for individuals and $150,000 for those filing jointly.Eligible households with children 17 to 6 could receive payments of $3,000 for each child and $3,600 for children under 6.What they're saying: “The pandemic is driving families deeper and deeper into poverty, and it’s devastating, Rep. Ritchie Neal (D-Mass.), chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, said in a statement. "We are making the Child Tax Credit more generous, more accessible, and by paying it out monthly, this money is going to be the difference in a roof over someone’s head or food on their table," he said.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.

  • 'No, no.': Mexican president rejects mask-wearing after COVID-19 recovery

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday said he would not wear a face mask after his recovery from COVID-19, in spite of widespread support from top officials and the public for the measure. In his first news conference since testing positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 24, Lopez Obrador brushed aside repeated questions from reporters about whether he would wear a mask to help contain the spread of the coronavirus. Unlike many of his top officials, Lopez Obrador has shunned face masks throughout the pandemic.

  • How Joe Biden Has Changed the ‘Toxic Tone’ in the Oval Office

    More than two weeks into his presidency, Biden's careful approach has brought an abrupt shift in tone to Washington

  • Woman Gets 10 Years in Prison for Kil‌l‌ing Nail Salon Manager After Skipping on Bill in Las Vegas

    A woman who killed a Vietnamese nail salon manager in Las Vegas in 2018 has been sentenced to a prison term of 10 to 25 years. The verdict: On Friday, Clark County District Court Judge Tierra Jones sentenced Krystal Whipple to prison for the death of 51-year-old Nhu "Annie" Ngoc Nguyen, the Associated Press reports. With the plea, she effectively avoided trials of felony murder, burglary, robbery and stolen vehicle charges, which she initially faced.

  • Iowa governor auctioned off access for pork barons' charity

    Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds auctioned off an afternoon of her time to raise money for the namesake charity of a couple who own one of the nation's largest pork producers and have contributed nearly $300,000 to her campaign. The 2019 auction to benefit the Deb and Jeff Hansen Foundation provides a striking example of the Republican governor's close relationship with the state's pork industry and particularly Iowa Select Farms, owned by the West Des Moines couple. Details of the auction surfaced recently in public records the governor's office released to Direct Action Everywhere, an animal rights group that has accused Iowa Select of mistreating hogs.

  • Yellen: Americans earning $60,000 should get stimulus checks

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that American workers who earn $60,000 per year should receive stimulus checks as part of the White House's proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.

  • Syria 'finds' body of famed archaeologist beheaded by Islamic State

    Syrian authorities believe they have found the remains of a famed archaeologist who was beheaded by Islamic State militants in Palmyra in 2015, reportedly after refusing to divulge the location of the site’s hidden treasures. One of three bodies recently recovered from an area outside the Palmyra was thought to be that of Khaled al-Asaad, the longtime director of antiquities in the ancient city, state news outlet Sana reported on Sunday. In August 2015 Asaad was publicly executed in a local square in Palmyra, months after IS militants overran the strategic oasis city in Syria’s eastern desert. The crime made global headlines as the urbane Asaad had served as the custodian of the Unesco world heritage site for over half a century, receiving numerous awards and accolades in Syria and abroad. The octogenarian antiquities scholar was born in Palmyra and had remained in the city after the IS takeover to attempt to preserve its heritage. IS militants detained Asaad for over a month before his murder, his family said. The group was earning millions from looting and smuggling artefacts at the time and Syria’s antiquities minister said they had killed him after trying to extract information about the whereabouts of the city’s hidden treasure. The fate of Asaad’s own mortal remains has been something of a mystery since then. Following his death, unverified images circulated online showing a dismembered corpse supposedly belonging to Asaad hanging from a traffic light, with a handwritten sign accusing him of being director of Palmyra’s “idols”. But other sources later suggested his body was found tied to one of an ancient pillar in the ruins of Palmyra’s central square. Syrian forces recaptured Palmyra until March 2016 with the help of Russian air strikes. But that December IS fighters managed to recapture the strategic oasis city in a surprise assault and it was not finally liberated until March 2017. The Sana report did not give further information about the recently recovered bodies but said their identity would be confirmed by DNA analysis.

  • Former FDA chief predicts states will make COVID-19 vaccines 'generally available' by April

    One of the major challenges the United States is facing in its COVID-19 vaccine drive is the fact that demand is outstripping supply, but Former Food and Drug Commissioner Scott Gottlieb thinks that will flip suddenly and "sooner than we think." In an appearance on CNBC's Squawk Box on Monday, Gottlieb noted that vaccine production is ramping up — about 220 million doses will be put into the market by the end of March, and another 100 million will be made available in April. Those numbers will be higher if the FDA soon authorizes Johnson & Johnson's candidate for emergency use, as Gottlieb expects. By that point, he said, states will likely have to make the shots "generally available" because a shrinking, but still significant reluctance to get vaccinated among the American public means there won't be enough takers if only specific groups of people have access. "If we continue to ration it based on more and more narrow slices of the population, it's going to get harder to administer. So, I think we're just going to have to open this up to general availability, which is good news," he said, pinpointing the end of March and "certainly" April as target dates. Gottlieb cautioned that doesn't mean everyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one by April 1, but he does think most people will be able to schedule an appointment. "We're going to run out of demand sooner than we think. At some point in March and certainly by the end of March we're going to have to make this generally available ... everyone is going to be able to go online and get an appointment sooner than we think," says @ScottGottliebMD. pic.twitter.com/0mnWAUJN9J — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) February 8, 2021 More stories from theweek.comWhat's the point of Trump's second impeachment trial?5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutA hacker nearly poisoned an entire Florida city

  • Mary Trump offers withering two-word assessment of her uncle’s impeachment trial

    'For first time in his life, Donald finds himself in a situation in which, not just that he's lost, but he cannot for life of him figure out a way to turn loss into a win'

  • DoorDash Driver's Van Stolen With His 2 Kids Inside Found After Amber Alert

    Two children kidnapped during a carjacking while their father was on a DoorDash delivery run in San Francisco are now safe in their home on Sunday, authorities said. An officer found the 1-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl inside their father’s Honda Odyssey minivan that was stolen on Jackson Street in Pacific Heights, San Francisco, around 1 a.m. on Sunday, ABC7 News reported. “Every minute was excruciating,” says Jeffrey Fang. He was reunited with his two young children overnight after his van was stolen in San Francisco with his 4-year-old and 1-year-old inside.

  • Senate confirms former Obama chief of staff to oversee VA

    The Senate has overwhelmingly voted to confirm President Joe Biden’s pick to oversee the Department of Veterans Affairs. The Senate confirmed Denis McDonough as VA secretary by a vote of 87-7 on Monday. McDonough was President Barack Obama’s chief of staff.

  • UK calls for reset with EU and 'refinement' of Brexit deal

    Britain called on Monday for a reset in relations with the European Union and a refinement of a Brexit deal covering trade with Northern Ireland, saying trust was eroded when Brussels attempted to restrict COVID-19 vaccine supplies. Relations between Brussels and London strained by years of bruising Brexit talks took a turn for the worse last month when the EU threatened to use emergency measures to stop coronavirus vaccines going from the bloc into Northern Ireland. To avoid creating a hard border on the island of Ireland, Northern Ireland remained within the EU's single market for goods under the Brexit deal, effectively creating a frontier within the United Kingdom.

  • Cheng Lei: Australian journalist arrested on China spying charges

    TV presenter Cheng Lei, detained since August, is accused of supplying state secrets overseas.

  • New York can't prosecute Paul Manafort after Trump pardon, court rules

    Former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign chair Paul Manafort won't face a second round of prosecution in New York state after a court affirmed the state and federal charges against him constituted double jeopardy. Manafort was sentenced to more than seven years in prison in early 2019 after being charged with financial crimes, as well as witness tampering and unregistered lobbying, as a result of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance charged Manafort with pretty much the same financial crimes shortly after his second sentence in what was seemingly an insurance policy against Trump's likely pardon of Manafort. After all, a president cannot pardon someone charged with state crimes. But the overlap turned out to work against Vance. In December 2019, New York state Supreme Court Justice Maxwell Wiley threw out the state's charges, saying that "the law of double jeopardy in New York State provides a very narrow window for prosecution." Vance took the case to the New York Court of Appeals — the state's highest court — but it said last week that it had declined to review the case. As a result, Wiley's ruling will stand. Trump did end up pardoning Manafort in December, though he was already serving his sentence at home due to COVID-19 concerns. Manafort had pleaded not guilty to the New York charges, and his lawyer told The New York Times he is pleased with the result. Manafort could still be charged with other federal or state crimes. More stories from theweek.comWhat's the point of Trump's second impeachment trial?5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutA hacker nearly poisoned an entire Florida city

  • Fox News guest claims Michelle Obama to blame for schools not reopening during Covid pandemic

    Rachel Campos-Duffy claims former first lady could get schools reopen 'with one little tweet'

  • Republican Cox opens run for governor with ad hitting rival

    Republican John Cox formally opened his campaign for California governor Monday with a TV ad depicting his leading GOP rival as a political twin of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and promising to work for lower housing costs and new jobs. The 30-second ad airing statewide marks the official kickoff of his second campaign for the state's top job, after Cox finished behind Newsom in their 2018 matchup. Cox will be a candidate in the proposed recall election that threatens to oust Newsom this year, if it qualifies for the ballot, or will run against Newsom when he is expected to seek a second term in 2022.

  • Rescue teams scour Himalayas after glacial burst

    Rescue operations were underway in the Indian Himalayas on Monday (February 8) to locate about 170 people missing and feared dead.That's after a glacier broke away from the mountains on Sunday (February 7), destroying a dam, and triggering flash floods in the process. Officials say at least a dozen bodies have already been recovered.Most of the missing were workers from two hydroelectric projects downstream that had been either damaged or swept away.Twelve were freed from a tunnel on Sunday. But in a different tunnel, dozens more are believed to be trapped.One local villager was separated from his brother after the disaster. "My brother was here. He used to work here and now I am hearing that he is trapped inside. We have no information about him. There were six people from our village over here."State authorities say hundreds of personnel have been deployed at the site to assist. Aparna Kumar is with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police."A lot of debris had entered the tunnel so there is complete blockade. Two excavators are going inside to clear it. There is an outlet tunnel where 30 to 40 workers were trapped since yesterday so we are trying to rescue them."The projects damaged are some of many commissioned by the government in that state to develop the area.But the state is prone to flash floods and landslides.The disaster adds to long-standing criticisms of projects built in the ecologically-sensitive mountains.