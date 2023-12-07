Joe Biden addresses 'epidemic of gun violence' in statement on Austin shootings

The Joe Biden administration has issued a statement after a mass killing in Central Texas.

The remarks were made on the same day another gunman opened fired at the University of Nevada Las Vegas. At least three people were reported dead in that shooting.

"Jill and I join citizens across our nation in praying for the families of our fallen, and for those who were injured during these latest acts of senseless violence," the statement from the the White House read. "We are also grateful for the courageous work of law enforcement—who risked their own safety to bring an end to these deadly shooting sprees."

Geydi Pop mourns a family member on Shadywood Drive in South Austin on Wednesday December 6, 2023, who was shot and killed on Tuesday.

Noting that more than 600 mass shootings have occurred in 2023, the statement says the "epidemic of gun violence" demands action. It called for bipartisan support on a ban of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines as well as a national red flag law and universal background checks.

"Together, we must do more to prevent more families, and more communities like Austin, San Antonio, and Las Vegas, from being ripped apart by gun violence," the statement read.

Like Joe Biden, Greg Abbott thanks law enforcement, says 'violence will never be tolerated'

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also issued a statement on the shootings, thanking law enforcement and first responders for taking the suspect into custody.

"Texas is a law-and-order state, and violence will never be tolerated," the statement read. "The State of Texas will provide all resources necessary to impose the full weight of law on this criminal for his displaceable crimes."

The statement continued by asking for prayers for those affected by the shootings, too.

