Joe Biden and his administration have officially taken over the presidential Twitter accounts, and he just posted his first tweet from @POTUS

Katie Canales
president biden
Joe Biden (L), flanked by incoming US First Lady Jill Biden is sworn in as the 46th US President by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on January 20, 2021 ANDREW HARNIK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

  • The official presidential Twitter accounts have now passed from the Trump administration to the Biden administration.

  • President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn in on Wednesday at the US Capitol.

  • Twitter has said that the Biden administration will not inherit the millions of followers of the accounts associated with the Trump team.

Official presidential Twitter accounts have now transitioned from the Trump administration to the Biden administration upon President Joe Biden's swearing-in on Wednesday.

Twitter told Insider that the accounts associated with the Trump administration are now publicly archived and pointed to a company blog post dated last week detailing how the process will be handled. Some Twitter users, including some Insider reporters, received an alert from the app notifying that "There's a new @WhiteHouse."

President Joe Biden has officially taken over the @POTUS account, which was formerly @PresElectBiden, and has updated his bio to read "46th President of the United States, husband to @FLOTUS, proud dad & pop." He posted his first tweet as president around 12:30 pm ET.

First Lady Jill Biden's account, formerly @FLOTUSBiden, has now become @FLOTUS. Vice President Kamala Harris's account has now become @VP - she posted her first tweet from the account on Wednesday around noon ET. A new account was also made for Harris's husband Doug Emhoff, the first Second Gentleman in history.

The Biden transition team's account, @transition46, is now @WhiteHouse, while Press Secretary Jen Psaki's account is @PressSec.

The official transfer of the presidential Twitter accounts comes after both President Biden and Vice President Harris both took the oath of office at the US Capitol on Wednesday. Trump was not in attendance.

Twitter permanently suspended Trump on January 8, two days after pro-Trump extremists stormed the US Capitol, resulting in the death of five people.

Read more: How Silicon Valley banished Donald Trump in 48 hours

Twitter confirmed in late December that the Biden administration would not inherit the millions of followers of the Trump administration's accounts. According to the Biden team, the new president and his administration would have to "start from zero."

The @POTUS account had about 33 million followers before it passed to President Biden on Wednesday. The account, after coming under President Biden's ownership, had 1.2 million followers at the time of writing.

