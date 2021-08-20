Joe Biden to Americans in Afghanistan: 'We will get you home'

Mr Biden has staunchly defended the US withdrawal

US President Joe Biden has again defended a chaotic evacuation effort out of Kabul as desperation grows for those still stranded in Afghanistan.

"This is one of the largest, most difficult airlifts in history," Mr Biden said in a White House address.

The president said the US has airlifted 13,000 people - Americans, Afghans and others - since 14 August, with others flown out on commercial flights.

He vowed to evacuate any Americans in Afghanistan who wished to return.

"Any American who wants to come home, we will get you home," Mr Biden said.

Taking questions from reporters, the president said the US military would make the "same commitment" to Afghan allies hoping to leave, before clarifying that the evacuation of US citizens was the "priority".

Mr Biden, who has resolutely defended the US withdrawal, acknowledged that the scenes out of Kabul this past week were "heartbreaking".

Tens of thousands of people are still waiting to be evacuated ahead of the looming 31 August deadline for the US withdrawal. Mr Biden suggested earlier this week he would consider keeping US forces in Afghanistan beyond the deadline to ensure the evacuation of all US citizens.

The US has nearly 6,000 troops on the ground in Afghanistan to assist with the evacuation effort and maintain control at the airport in Kabul, Mr Biden said.

But those seeking to leave Afghanistan face massive crowds, violence and Taliban checkpoints just to reach the airport.

Asked by reporters on Friday if the US would consider expanding its security perimeter outside the airport, Mr Biden said such a move would likely lead to "unintended consequences". He did not specify what those might be.

The president pushed back on the suggestion that events in Afghanistan had tarnished the US' reputation on the world stage, insisting there had been "no question of our credibility from our allies around the world".

Describing the war in Afghanistan as a "joint effort" with allied countries, Mr Biden said he would convene a meeting with G7 allies to discuss next steps.