Joe Biden to announce tax hikes to pay for huge $3 trillion infrastructure plan

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josie Ensor
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The project revolves around a pledge the Democrat made on the campaign trail to modernise ageing infrastructure - Reuters
The project revolves around a pledge the Democrat made on the campaign trail to modernise ageing infrastructure - Reuters

Joe Biden is expected to announce tax increases targeting the wealthy and middle class on Wednesday, when he unveils his ambitious nearly $3trillion (£2.1trn) infrastructure package aimed at keeping the US competitive with China.

The president will announce the first part of his "Build Back Better" programme in the former steel town of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, outlining spending proposals forecast over the next 10 years devoted to fixing the country's crumbling roads, transport, sewage systems and other essential works.

Mr Biden’s proposal will reportedly impose a global minimum tax on profits from foreign organisations, increase capital gains taxes for the rich, corporate tax rate to 28 per cent from 21 per cent and see a return to the George W. Bush-era individual rate of 39.6 per cent for those making over $400,000 (£292,000).

The rest of the money could be made up by borrowing.

The project revolves around a pledge the Democrat made on the campaign trail to modernise ageing infrastructure, to meet the challenge of competing against an industrious Beijing, and to tackle the key issue of climate change.

George W Bush throws out the first pitch in front of his father, George H W Bush, at the fouth game of the 2010 MLB World Series - Getty Images
George W Bush throws out the first pitch in front of his father, George H W Bush, at the fouth game of the 2010 MLB World Series - Getty Images

The White House said it will unveil a second plan in several weeks’ time that includes an expansion in health care insurance coverage; expanded child tax benefits; and paid family and medical leave.

The idea of repairing or building roads, bridges, railways, ports and airports is appealing to the general public, especially since much of America's infrastructure dates back to the 1950s and is generally considered to be dilapidated. But building a political consensus on the details could prove difficult.

A number of Republicans have already signalled displeasure at the idea of a tax hike.

Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader, last week signalled opposition, saying: “They’re now cooking up yet another package they’re going to call infrastructure, but it’s going to be a Trojan horse that includes massive tax increases on Americans,” he told Fox News. “They’re going hard left.”

Democratic congressional leaders are preparing to go it alone, much as was done in the record $1.9 trillion Covid-19 aid package.

"If they share a goal of building our infrastructure for the future, but don't like the way he's going to propose to pay for it, we're happy to look at their proposals," Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary, said. "If they don't want to pay for it, I guess they can propose that, too. Maybe they don't support infrastructure spending."

It came as Mr Biden declined an offer from the Washington Nationals baseball team to throw the ceremonial first pitch on Thursday’s opening day.

The Nationals had invited Mr Biden to take the throw in November, shortly after the election was called in the 78-year-old’s favour.

The tradition of presidents throwing out the first pitch began with President William Howard Taft in 1910. Apart from President Donald Trump, every president has thrown out a first pitch during their term in office while Washington has had a professional baseball team.

Ms Psaki declined to give a reason for the decision.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to explain funding of $3 trillion infrastructure plan Wednesday -White House

    U.S. President Joe Biden will outline how he would pay for his $3 trillion to $4 trillion plan to tackle America's infrastructure needs on Wednesday, the White House confirmed on Monday, a proposal likely to include tax increases first laid out on the campaign trail. Biden will lay out the plan, which is aimed at rebuilding roads and bridges as well as tackling climate change and domestic policy issues like income equality, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. "The president has a plan to fix the infrastructure of our country ... and he has a plan to pay for it," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.

  • Biden's infrastructure plan will avoid hiking gasoline tax, vehicle miles fee: Cabinet official

    U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Monday the White House will not propose hiking gasoline taxes or a new vehicle miles traveled (VMT) fee to pay for a proposal to massively boost infrastructure spending. Buttigieg told CNN a vehicle miles traveled fee is "not part of the conversation about this infrastructure bill."

  • A Trump appointee who drank vodka and had sex on the General Services Administration building's roof is back with a new political committee, documents show

    Ex-Trump official P. Brennan Hart III has kept a low profile since his fling with a White House staffer made news. He just launched a new political committee.

  • Buccaneers' Bruce Arians loves his new Super Bowl tattoo: 'I'm a man of my word'

    Arians made good on his promise to get a tattoo if the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl.

  • Kentucky Republicans change the rules so they could get to pick Mitch McConnell's replacement

    Republicans in Kentucky overrode a veto of a bill that would let a GOP committee pick the options for a temporary replacement of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), should he retire before completing his term. The Kentucky legislature on Monday overrode Gov. Andy Beshear's (D) veto of Senate Bill 228, which "restricts his ability to fill any vacancies that arise if one of the state's U.S. senators dies or leaves office early," the Louisville Courier Journal reports. As the report explains, the governor of Kentucky has previously been able to pick anyone from either party to temporarily complete the rest of a senator's term when there's a vacancy. But under Senate Bill 228, the governor is required to pick a replacement of the same political party as the senator departing and also choose from a list of three options provided by the executive committee from that senator's state party. The bill was "designed to ensure the governor can't appoint a Democrat to what's likely to be a safe seat for Republicans," the Louisville Courier Journal explains. McConnell himself backed the bill, which led to some speculation that he could retire before his new six-year term is completed, though the lead sponsor of SB 228 said McConnell isn't planning his retirement, according to the report. Beshear has criticized the bill, saying it "delegates the power to select a representative to an unelected, unaccountable political committee that only represents a fraction of Kentuckians, when a senator is supposed to represent all of us." Read more at the Louisville Courier Journal. More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksGame of Thrones is heading to BroadwayThe rotten center of the infrastructure debate

  • Teenager disturbed after making ‘creepy’ discovery in parents’ new home: ‘What were they thinking?’

    The teen found out the home's disturbing past from a neighbor. The post Teenager disturbed after making ‘creepy’ discovery in parents’ new home: ‘What were they thinking?’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • Georgia sued for third time over voting restrictions as Delta, Coke face boycott calls

    Civil rights groups intensified their legal fight against Georgia's new voting restrictions with a third federal lawsuit, while Atlanta-based corporations Delta Air Lines Inc and Coca-Cola Co continued to face boycott calls from activists who say they need to do more to oppose the law. The Republican-backed law, which Governor Brian Kemp signed last week, strengthened identification requirements for absentee ballots, gave lawmakers the power to take over local elections, sharply limited the use of ballot drop boxes, shortened early voting periods for runoffs and made it a misdemeanor for members of the public to offer food and water to voters waiting in line. The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Atlanta late on Monday called the law racially discriminatory and "an attack on democracy itself".

  • Jennifer Love Hewitt recalls being asked 'gross' questions about her body as a young actress

    "I definitely look back on it and go," Ew,'" she said.

  • Man Arrested On Hate Crime Charges For Threatening Elderly Asian Woman in NYC

    A man, 48, has been arrested for harassing an elderly Asian woman, 65, in Midtown Manhattan over the weekend, according to police. Bobby Eli was arrested one day after the incident occurred on Friday and has been charged with second-degree aggravated harassment and third-degree menacing. Both are being counted as hate crimes, police said.

  • Cisco CEO predicts 'some version' of Biden's gigantic infrastructure proposal will pass

    Yahoo Finance Live talks with Cisco chairman and CEO Chuck Robbins on the likelihood of an infrastructure bill passing Congress.

  • Olympic gold medalist charged with child sex abuse in Utah

    A gold medalist in sledding at the 2002 Winter Olympics has been charged with sexual abuse of a child in Utah, authorities said. James “Jimmy” Shea made his first court appearance Monday on one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and two counts of sexual battery. Shea's attorney, Rudy Bautista, said Tuesday that the charges are a result of a family dispute and a misunderstanding about what his client contends was loving and affectionate touching.

  • Trump's heir? Pence reemerges, lays groundwork for 2024 run

    When former President Donald Trump was asked to list those he considers the future leaders of the Republican Party, he quickly rattled off names including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sens. Conspicuously absent from the list: Mike Pence. For someone who built a reputation as one of Trump's most steadfast supporters, Pence is now viewed with suspicion among many Republicans for observing his constitutional duty in January to facilitate a peaceful transfer of power to the Biden administration, a decision that still has Trump fuming.

  • Rep. Matt Gaetz eyes early retirement from Congress to take job at Newsmax

    Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) has privately told confidants he's seriously considering not seeking re-election and possibly leaving Congress early for a job at Newsmax, three sources with direct knowledge of the talks tell Axios.Why it matters: Gaetz is a provocative figure on the right who's attracted attention by being a fierce defender of former President Trump. The Republican also represents a politically potent district on the Florida panhandle.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat we’re hearing: Gaetz has told some of his allies he’s interested in becoming a media personality, and floated taking a role at Newsmax.One of the sources said Gaetz has had early conversations with the network about what a position could look like.The backdrop: Many Republicans turned to the network after Fox News called Arizona early for President Biden.Some critics now say Fox is not conservative enough for their tastes, providing an opening for Newsmax and the One America News Network (OANN).Gaetz has previously toyed with the idea of running for higher office. Between the lines: Gaetz, 38, went to Florida State University and received a law degree from the College of William and Mary. He served in the Florida House before being elected to Congress in 2016.While the party out of power tends to gain seats in midterm elections — creating the possibility of Republicans' taking control of the House in 2022 — a prominent spot in the media could give Gaetz a platform for a future national political role.Former Fox executives and contributors were among Trump's many senior advisers, including Bill Shine, John Bolton and Larry Kudlow.Trump has stoked speculation he may seek a second and final term in 2024.For the record: Gaetz and his spokesman did not immediately respond to several requests for comment.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Mafia fugitive was living a quiet island life. Then police found his YouTube cooking show.

    The alleged gangster's "love for Italian cuisine” — and tattoo ink — made his arrest possible, Italian police said.

  • With blockbuster trade, 49ers go all-in on rookie QB

    For San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, the biggest risk wasn't trading three first-round picks for the No. 3 selection where he could take a shot on the franchise quarterback of the future. The chance he didn't want to take going forward anymore was going into a season without an elite quarterback who he believes can consistently carry a team to a Super Bowl. “It’s a risk every single year you go into an NFL season without one of those top five guys,” Shanahan said Monday in his first public comments since last week's big trade for the No. 3 pick.

  • Texas Lifestyle Coach and QAnon-Obsessed Boyfriend Nabbed for Capitol Riot

    Criminal ComplaintA Texas lifestyle coach and essential oils guru has been charged after storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 with her QAnon-obsessed boyfriend who documented “patriots [going] to war” on his social media.Elizabeth Rose Williams, a Kerrville, Texas resident, and her boyfriend, Bradley Stuart Bennett, were arrested last week for violent entry and disorderly conduct and knowingly entering a restricted building. In a newly unsealed criminal complaint, prosecutors allege the pair were seen on video wandering around the Crypt and the Senate Chamber gallery as thousands of MAGA rioters stormed the Capitol.“Storming the Capitol. Pray for us all,” Bennett wrote in a Facebook post provided to federal authorities by a tipster.Capitol Rioter and ‘Straight Pride’ Troll Stiffs Lawyer, Hits New Rally While Out on BailAccording to social media posts and her personal website, Williams is a lifestyle coach, a natural health enthusiast, “all American,” and a musician passionate about “living every day with purpose.” Her site says she started a “home-based business” at 18, and received “the equivalent of a degree from The School of Hard Knocks—if there even is such an accreditation.”“From a very young age, Elizabeth has known that there is a big purpose for her existence on earth and that she is destined to do great things, and be an influencer to leaders,” her website “Life with Rose,” states, adding that she released her first album in 2018.Her website states that, starting in 2008, Williams built a “network of health-minded families” and is a “seasoned educator in the area of essential oils, natural supplements, exercise, and conscious food sourcing” and an advocate of the “5 Key Elements of a Balanced Life.”In her last blog post, dated the day before she was arrested, Williams provided her clients with several “spring cleaning tips” without being “too hard on yourself.” She also posted essential oil and lifestyle tips on her Instagram. Criminal Complaint But while Williams seemed focused on internal healing, her boyfriend seemed focused on posting about QAnon. The complaint states that at least four tipsters who helped identity Bennett said he posted often about the conspiracy theory, which posits that Trump is working to bring down a cabal of violent, baby-eating Democrats.One tipster, who didn’t personally know Bennett but had been “routinely” looking at his social media posts in the months leading up to Jan. 6, described the posts as “more combative” than others.Prior to the riot, the complaint says, the tipster said he saw “Bennett make numerous posts encouraging people to gather and attend events in Washington, D.C.” and “posted that he would be present.” Two other people told authorities they saw Bennett post a video and a post when he entered the Capitol, including one that said “patriots [going] to war.”“CAPITOL WAS STORMED. I DO BELIEVE A PATRIOT WAS SHOT. WE LOST A FEMALE,” Bennett wrote in one Facebook post, alongside a video where Williams is clearly seen. “There was Ant-ifa instigators. But I saw no severe violence. And certainly not from the right.”“WE are safe and nursing one wounded warrior with us who took not one but two flashbangs to the leg and then face,” he added. “TODAY WAS A REVOLUTIONARY MESSAGE. WE WON’T GO AWAY. WE WILL FIND VICTORY.” Criminal Complaint Another video provided to the FBI “appeared to have been copied from Bennett’s Facebook page and [showed] Bennett and Williams entering the U.S. Capitol, in the Capitol Crypt, and in the gallery of the Senate Chamber,” the complaint states.“Bennett appeared to have deleted most or all of the posts he made about the [riot] within 24 hours of the event,” prosecutors added.Williams and Bennett were released on bond.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Gucci heiress says Al Pacino plays her father 'like an overweight thug' in new Lady Gaga film

    A scion of the Gucci fashion dynasty has criticised the choice of Al Pacino to play her father in a film about a notorious family murder that stars Lady Gaga and Adam Driver. Patricia Gucci, who was born in Britain, accused filmmakers of portraying her father Aldo Gucci as “a diminutive, overweight thug”, saying that in real life he was “tall, slender, and blue-eyed.” The film, directed by Sir Ridley Scott, is due for release in November. “In the movie, he is played by Al Pacino, the actor known for his role in The Godfather as a mobster and Scarface as a drug dealer, stigmatizing generations of Italians and Latinos,” Ms Gucci wrote after seeing photos from the set of the film, which is being shot in Rome, Milan, Lake Como and the Italian Alps. House of Gucci is based on the true story of her cousin, Maurizio Gucci, who was shot dead by a hit man in the foyer of his office in 1995. The assassination was ordered by Mr Gucci’s ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani, whom he had left for another woman.

  • Jennifer Connelly's provocative poster and other 'Career Opportunities' secrets on the movie's 30th anniversary

    Thanks to Connelly, the "Career Opportunities" poster has been turning heads for 30 years… starting with the head of its leading man, Frank Whaley. “I was driving down Sunset Boulevard in L.A. and there’s that poster on a billboard above the Roxbury Nightclub. I almost crashed the car," the actor remembers.

  • The Republican Party Is Driving the Nation's Democratic Decline

    The most outrageous provision of the Election Integrity Act of 2021, the omnibus election bill signed by Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia last week, is one that makes it illegal for anyone except poll workers to offer food or water directly to voters standing in line. Defenders of the law say that this is meant to stop electioneering at the polls; critics say it is a direct response to volunteers who assisted those Georgians, many of them Black, who waited for hours to cast their ballots in the 2020 presidential election. Less outrageous but more insidious is a provision that removes the secretary of state from his (or her) position as chairman of the State Election Board and replaces him with a new nonpartisan member selected by a majority of Georgia’s Republican-controlled Legislature. The law also gives the board, and by extension the Legislature, the power to suspend underperforming county election officials and replace them with a single individual. Looming in the background of this “reform” is the current secretary of state Brad Raffensperger’s conflict with Donald Trump, who pressured him to subvert the election and deliver Trump a victory. What won Raffesnsperger praise and admiration from Democrats and mainstream observers has apparently doomed his prospects within the Republican Party, where “stop the steal” is dogma and Trump is still the rightful president to many. It is not even clear that Raffensperger will hold office after his term ends in 2023; he must fight off a primary challenge next year from Rep. Jody Hice of Georgia’s 10th Congressional District, an outspoken defender of Trump’s attempt to overturn the election. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times This is what it looks like when a political party turns against democracy. It doesn’t just try to restrict the vote; it creates mechanisms to subvert the vote and attempts to purge officials who might stand in the way. Georgia is in the spotlight, for reasons past and present, but it is happening across the country wherever Republicans are in control. On March 24, for example, Republicans in Michigan introduced bills to limit use of ballot drop boxes, require photo ID for absentee ballots, and allow partisan observers to monitor and record all precinct audits. “Senate Republicans are committed to making it easier to vote and harder to cheat,” the state Senate majority leader, Mike Shirkey, said in a statement. Shirkey, you may recall, was one of two Michigan Republican leaders who met with Trump at his behest after the election. He also described the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6 as a “hoax.” Republican lawmakers in Arizona, another swing state, have also introduced bills to limit absentee voting in accordance with the former president’s belief that greater access harmed his campaign. One proposal would require ID for mail-in ballots, and shorten the window for mail-in voters to receive and return their ballots. Another bill would purge from the state’s list of those who are automatically sent a mail-in ballot any voter who failed to cast such a ballot in “both the primary election and the general election for two consecutive primary and general elections.” One Arizona Republican, John Kavanagh, a state representative, gave a sense of the party’s intent when he told CNN, “Not everybody wants to vote, and if somebody is uninterested in voting, that probably means that they’re totally uninformed on the issues.” He continued: “Quantity is important, but we have to look at the quality of votes, as well.” In other words, Republicans are using the former president’s failed attempt to overturn the election as a guide to how you would change the system to make it possible. In Georgia, as we’ve seen, that means stripping power from an unreliable partisan and giving it, in effect, to the party itself. In Pennsylvania, where a state Supreme Court with a Democratic majority unanimously rejected a Republican lawsuit claiming that universal mail-in balloting was unconstitutional, it means working to end statewide election of justices, essentially gerrymandering the court. In Nebraska, which Republicans won, it means changing the way the state distributes its electoral votes, from a district-based system in which Democrats have a chance to win one potentially critical vote, as Joe Biden and Barack Obama did, to winner-take-all. This fact pattern underscores a larger truth: that the Republican Party is driving the nation’s democratic decline. A recent paper by Jacob M. Grumbach, a political scientist at the University of Washington, makes this plain. Using a new measure of state-level democratic performance in the United States from 2000 to 2018, Grumbach finds that Republican control of state government “consistently and profoundly reduces state democratic performance during this time period.” The nationalization of American politics and the coordination of parties across states means that “state governments controlled by the same party behave similarly when they take power.” Republican-controlled governments in states as different as Alabama and Wisconsin have “taken similar actions with respect to democratic institutions.” The Republican Party’s turn against democratic participation and political equality is evident in more than just these bills and proposals. You can see it in how Florida Republicans promptly instituted difficult-to-pay fines and fees akin to a poll tax after a supermajority of the state’s voters approved a constitutional amendment to end the disenfranchisement of most felons. You can see it in how Missouri Republicans simply ignored the results of a ballot initiative on Medicaid expansion. Where does this all lead? Perhaps it just ends with a few new restrictions and new limits, enough, in conjunction with redistricting, to tilt the field in favor of the Republican Party in the next election cycle but not enough to substantially undermine American democracy. Looking at the 2020 election, however — and in particular at the 147 Congressional Republicans who voted not to certify the Electoral College vote — it’s not hard to imagine how this escalates, especially if Trump and his allies are still in control of the party. If Republicans are building the infrastructure to subvert an election — to make it possible to overturn results or keep Democrats from claiming electoral votes — then we have to expect that given a chance, they’ll use it. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • How the global demand for seafood is leading Chinese factories to pollute an African nation

    In Gambia, the nine miles of water closest to the shore have been reserved for local fishermen, but on any given day dozens of foreign trawlers are visible from the beach. Sea Shepherd’s mission was to find and board trespassers, or other vessels engaged in prohibited behaviors, such as shark finning or netting juvenile fish.