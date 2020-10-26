Trump attacked Biden for warning against '4 more years of George,' but the Democrat was probably referring to moderator George Lopez

Joe Biden and Jill Biden during the "I Will Vote" concert in aid of the Biden-Harris campaign on Sunday. YouTube/Kamala Harris

President Donald Trump attacked Joe Biden for warning against "four more years of George" during a campaign event.

Trump seized on the apparent gaffe to attack Biden on Monday, tweeting: "Joe Biden called me George yesterday. Couldn't remember my name. Got some help from the anchor to get him through the interview."

The campaign event was being hosted by the comedian George Lopez.

Biden has been open about his stutter and previously described himself as a "gaffe machine."

Trump's campaign has long sought to portray Biden as mentally unfit for office. In a separate interview, Biden said he was happy to have his mental capabilities compared with Trump's.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump attacked the Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, on Monday for warning against "four more years of George" during a campaign event the day before.

Related video: Highlights from the final debate between Trump and Biden

Biden was speaking alongside his wife, Jill Biden, at a virtual concert in support of his campaign on Sunday.

"Because of who I am running against, this is the most consequential election in a long, long, long time. And the character of the country, in my view, is literally on the ballot," he said.

"What kind of country are we going to be? Four more years of George -- George, uh, he, we're going to find ourselves in a position where if Trump gets elected, we're going to be in a different world."

Biden was answering a question from the event's cohost George Lopez when he made the comment, and with full context of the video and according to witnesses, it appears that's who the former vice president was referring to when he said "George."

You can watch the moment here:

On Monday, Trump seized on the moment to attack Biden, saying: "Joe Biden called me George yesterday. Couldn't remember my name. Got some help from the anchor to get him through the interview."

"The Fake News Cartel is working overtime to cover it up!" the president also claimed. It's not clear what news outlets he was referring to.

Story continues

Business Insider has contacted the Biden campaign for comment.

Biden and President Donald Trump on Thursday night during their final presidential debate. Jim Bourg-Pool/Getty Images

Trump and his campaign have long sought to portray Biden as mentally unfit for office, jumping on any gaffes made by Biden and claiming them as evidence that Biden is senile or losing cognitive function.

But Biden has defended his mental acuity and has been open about having a stutter. In 2018, he even described himself as a "gaffe machine."

"I am a gaffe machine, but my God what a wonderful thing compared to a guy who can't tell the truth," he told an audience in Missoula, Montana, at the time.

Biden. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

In a separate interview on Sunday with CBS News' "60 Minutes," Biden said would be happy for people to contrast his mental and physical performance with Trump's.

"Donald Trump says you have dementia and it's getting worse," the anchor Norah O'Donnell told Biden.

Biden responded by noting that Trump regularly made errors, saying: "Hey, the same guy who thought that the 9/11 attack was a 7-Eleven attack. He's talking about dementia?"

"All I can say to the American people is watch me, is see what I've done, is see what I'm going to do," he added. "Look at me. Compare our physical and mental acuity. I'm happy to have that comparison."

In a town-hall event earlier this year, Biden said of his stutter: "Things that people cannot control, it's not their fault. No one has a right, no one has a right to mock it and make fun of it, no matter who they are."

Read the original article on Business Insider