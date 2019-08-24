Joe Biden asks audience to imagine Barack Obama’s assassination

Former US vice president Joe Biden has speculated about how a political assassination of Barack Obama might have affected the country in 2008.

Speaking at a town-hall-style campaign event nominally dedicated to health care, speculating, he went on to recall that he was accused of being gay because of his support of women’s rights in the 1970s.

After speaking about the health care plan he introduced last month and taking a few questions, Mr Biden grew most animated as he recalled the fraught political era of 1968, when he was a college senior, and two of his political heroes, Martin Luther King Jr and Robert F Kennedy, were assassinated within weeks of each other.

“My senior semester they were both shot and killed,” Mr Biden said. “Imagine what would have happened if, God forbid, Barack Obama had been assassinated after becoming the de facto nominee. What would have happened in America?

“I think of where we are at the moment. You know, none of you men are old — women are old enough, but a couple of you guys are old enough to remember.

“I graduated in 1968. Everybody before me was, drop out, go to Haight-Ashbury, don’t trust anybody over 30, everybody not getting involved. I’m serious, I know no woman will shake their head and acknowledge it, but you guys know what I’m talking about. Right?

“Things changed,” he continued. “You had over 40 kids shot at Kent State on a beautiful lawn by the National Guard.”

The shooting in question, in May 1970 during a Vietnam War protest, in fact ended with four students shot dead and nine wounded.

Mr Biden, 76, was making the point that events of the late 1960s and early 1907s raised his political awareness and propelled him into a political career. He ran successfully for the US Senate in 1972 at age 29.

A campaign spokesman said Mr Biden had previously drawn an analogy between an Obama assassination and the political killings of 1968 when speaking to younger audiences not alive at the time.

In 2008, running for the Democratic presidential nomination, Hillary Clinton drew criticism when she referenced the political assassinations of 1968 as she defended staying in the long primary battle against Mr Obama.

She noted first that Bill Clinton had not wrapped up the nomination until June 1992 and then added, “We all remember Bobby Kennedy was assassinated in June in California”.

At the event, Mr Biden also recalled his early support for women’s rights, including the Equal Rights Amendment, and how he was he was sneered at for being on the edge of social change.

He said critics had said, “Well, you know why Biden is for the ERA, he’s probably gay. But here’s the deal. An entire generation was energised. We finally finished the Voting Rights Act. We finally got the Civil Rights Act back on the road.