Trump weighs in on Super Tuesday, blasting Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren - live updates

President Donald Trump weighed in on Super Tuesday results Wednesday morning, focusing mainly on his claim that the Democrats are plotting to deny the nomination to his favored candidate, Bernie Sanders.

"The Democrat establishment came together and crushed Bernie Sanders, AGAIN!" Trump tweeted early Wednesday after a series of primaries generated more convention delegates for Joe Biden.

Trump has repeatedly suggested he would like to run against Sanders, believing him to be the easiest Democrat to beat.

At the very least, the Trump campaign would like to divide the Democrats – and depress voter turnout – by telling Sanders supporters their man is being cheated by the party establishment. That's the same claim they made in 2016 when Sanders lost to Hillary Clinton, and there is evidence that some Sanders backers stayed home or even voted for Trump that November.

In his post-Super Tuesday tweets, Trump also attacked Elizabeth Warren for staying in the race, saying she is drawing progressive votes away from Sanders. Calling her "selfish," Trump tweeted that "she has Zero chance of even coming close to winning, but hurts Bernie badly. So much for their wonderful liberal friendship.

He also said Warren helped Biden win Massachusetts, saying "the fact that Elizabeth Warren stayed in the race was devastating to Bernie and allowed Sleepy Joe to unthinkably win Massachusetts. It was a perfect storm, with many good states remaining for Joe!"

- David Jackson

Trump slams Sessions, who faces Alabama run-off

President Donald Trump suggested Wednesday he will back Jeff Sessions' opponent Tommy Tuberville in the Alabama Republican primary for Senate.

A frequent target of the president, the former attorney general didn't win enough votes Tuesday to become the GOP nominee outright. He now faces a run-off election against Tuberville, the former head football coach at Auburn University.

"This is what happens to someone who loyally gets appointed Attorney General of the United States & then doesn’t have the wisdom or courage to stare down & end the phony Russia Witch Hunt," Trump tweeted. "Recuses himself on FIRST DAY in office, and the Mueller Scam begins!"

Trump and Sessions: Aides, lawmakers work behind the scenes to try to sway Trump on Jeff Sessions before Alabama Senate primary

The run-off will happen later this month. The winner will face Democratic Sen. Doug Jones in the November general election.

Trump blames Sessions for not stopping a special counsel investigation of Russian election interference in 2016 and as a result has frequently criticized his former attorney general.

The president did not explicitly endors Tuberville – but he served notice he is paying attention to Sessions' fate.

While Sessions was never implicated in Russian election interference, he recused himself from the investigation because he had spoken with Russian officials during the campaign.

The Justice Department itself initially investigated the Russia allegations, but officials decided to appoint a special counsel after Trump fired then-FBI Director James Comey in May of 2017.

Critics said Trump pressured Sessions to have Mueller fired and is still attacking his former attorney general as part of an effort to obstruct investigations into Russia and his 2016 campaign.

"'Loyally appointed' is the kind of servant Trump wants, one loyal to him *against* the Constitution and the American people," tweeted Walter Shaub, former director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.

Shaub added that Trump is "still furious that Sessions recused when he had a conflict of interest," but he is also "talking to his current appointees" still in the administration. "Bow down to the one you serve," he wrote.

“I think President Trump just ended the Alabama Senate contest with his tweet," said Jason Miller, who was senior communications adviser for Trump's campaign in 2016. "Whether or not there’s a formal endorsement is secondary at this point.”

– David Jackson

Bloomberg campaign will reassess after Super Tuesday

Billionaire businessman Mike Bloomberg will reassess his presidential campaign Wednesday after Super Tuesday results showed him trailing Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, multiple news agencies reported.