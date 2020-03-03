Joe Biden and Beto O'Rourke celebrated Biden's big Dallas rally at a Whataburger

Former Vice President Joe Biden had quite a night on Monday. At a rally in Dallas, three former Democratic presidential rivals endorsed his bid for president, giving him a potential boost heading into Super Tuesday. Texas is the second-biggest delegate haul in Tuesday's primaries, after California, and it can't hurt Biden's chances that he followed up the rally by celebrating with a burger and a shake at a Whataburger with one of his endorsers, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (Texas). Beto, being Beto, livestreamed the meal on Facebook.

He probably needn't have. The other Whataburger patrons cheered Biden and O'Rourke when they arrived, and people posted on Twitter.









Democratic presidential primary candidate Joe Biden grabs a shake with Beto O’Rourke and his wife Amy at Whataburger near Cityplace in Dallas, late Monday March 2, 2020. O’Rourke endorsed Biden at a rally earlier in the evening. (Photo Michael Hamtil/The Dallas Morning News) pic.twitter.com/sj2H1xd5zH — Michael Hamtil (@mhamtil) March 3, 2020

“Put me in coach. I’m ready to play,” Biden says after putting on a Beto t-shirt a woman at Whataburger gave him. pic.twitter.com/WGQ9KAVDEf — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) March 3, 2020

Sofia, a seven-year old from Broken Bow, Oklahoma, asked Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke for autographs at Whataburger on Monday night. They both wrote her notes. Biden: “You are a lovely, bright young lady.” O’Rourke: “I am expecting great things from you.” pic.twitter.com/qEvn6JImTm — Dan Merica (@merica) March 3, 2020

Beto probably chose the restaurant.





Biden has a slight edge over main rival Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in Texas, according to FiveThirtyEight's model, but the race is essentially a dead heat. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Michael Bloomberg are expected to pick up some of Texas' 228 pledged delegates as well.

