Joe Biden boosts abortion, contraception access on Roe v. Wade anniversary

WASHINGTON ― President Joe Biden is taking steps to expand access to abortion medication and contraception, the latest moves by his administration as he makes restoring abortion rights one of the centerpieces of his reelection bid.

The steps, which Biden intends to outline in a meeting Monday afternoon with White House officials, coincide with the 51st anniversary of the Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that provided a constitutional right to an abortion for five decades until the conservative-leaning Supreme Court overturned it in 2022.

The new actions include expanding coverage for no-cost contraception through the Affordable Care Act under new guidance federal agencies will issue. Federal workers will also receive greater access to contraception options.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra is also expected to send a letter to private insurance companies and state Medicaid and Medicare programs reinforcing that they must provide no-cost contraception to individuals they serve.

