Joe Biden Botches the Georgia Voting Law

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan McLaughlin
·9 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Joe Biden, grasping the latest left-wing talking point pushed by Stacey Abrams and her media allies everywhere, has launched a misleading attack on Georgia Senate Bill 202, which Governor Brian Kemp just signed into law.

Here’s what Biden had to say:

It’s an atrocity. The idea, you want any indication, it has nothing to do with fairness, nothing to do with decency. They pass a law saying you can’t provide water for people standing in line, while they’re waiting to vote. You don’t need anything else to know that this is nothing but punitive, designed to keep people from voting. You can’t provide water for people about to vote? Give me a break.

Let’s take a look at what S.B. 202 actually says:

No person shall solicit votes [or] distribute or display any campaign material, nor shall any person give, offer to give, or participate in the giving of any money or gifts, including, but not limited to, food and drink, to [a voter] … This Code section shall not be construed to prohibit a poll officer…from making available self-service water from an unattended receptacle to [a voter] waiting in line to vote.

The parts in bold are what S.B. 202 added to the statute. The prohibition applies inside polling places, within 150 feet of a polling place, or “within 25 feet of any voter standing in line to vote at any polling place.”

Now, first of all, notice what is not prohibited here. Voters can still bring bottled water or other food or beverages with them to stand on line to vote, as people often do when waiting at Disney World or to buy concert tickets or in other public places where people stand on long lines. Voters can still also, if they like, order food; the bill doesn’t stop the Domino’s Pizza man or the local hot dog cart or taco truck from doing business. And if you feel impelled to donate food and drink to voters, you can still do that, too; you just have to give it to the poll workers so they can put it out for general use. The president’s claim that “You can’t provide water for people about to vote” is just false. What you cannot do under the new Georgia law is deploy people in National Rifle Association t-shirts and MAGA hats to hand out free Koch-brothers-financed, Federalist Society–branded pizza to voters.

In other words, this entire controversy is not about people dropping dead of hunger and thirst on long voting lines at all. It’s about electioneering around the polling place by people looking to advertise that they represent a cause, and who try to influence voters by giving them free stuff. Across the country today, we already have lots of laws against this sort of thing. There is nothing wrong with Georgia trying to limit it.

While state laws vary, many other states have electioneering bans that prevent people from giving gifts to voters, approaching voters on line or in the process of voting, or wearing or displaying political messages around the polling place. Minnesota law has a broad ban on approaching voters:

No one except an election official or an individual who is waiting to register or to vote or an individual who is conducting exit polling shall stand within 100 feet of the building in which a polling place is located. Minn. Stat. § 204C.06

In 2018, a 7–2 Supreme Court in Minn. Voters Alliance v. Mansky upheld Minnesota’s ban on voters wearing any sort of political badge, button, or insignia inside a polling place. Chief Justice Roberts, noting that the majority of states had some restrictions on campaign-related clothing and accessories at the polls, explained:

We see no basis for rejecting Minnesota’s determination that some forms of advocacy should be excluded from the polling place, to set it aside as an island of calm in which voters can peacefully contemplate their choices. . . . Casting a vote is a weighty civic act, akin to a jury’s return of a verdict, or a representative’s vote on a piece of legislation. It is a time for choosing, not campaigning. The State may reasonably decide that the interior of the polling place should reflect that distinction.

Montana’s law aims directly at campaigns handing out food, drink, or tobacco:

On election day, a candidate, a family member of a candidate, or a worker or volunteer for the candidate’s campaign may not distribute alcohol, tobacco, food, drink, or anything of value to a voter within a polling place or a building in which an election is being held or within 100 feet of an entrance to the building in which the polling place is located. § 13-35-211, MCA

New York makes “Furnishing money or entertainment to induce attendance at polls” a class A misdemeanor, and explicitly includes handing out “meat, drink, tobacco, refreshment or provision” unless it is worth less than a dollar and the person providing it is not identified:

Any person who…in respect of any election during the hours of voting…gives or provides, or causes to be given or provided, or shall pay, wholly or in part, for any meat, drink, tobacco, refreshment or provision to or for any person, other than [poll workers and other voting officials], except any such meat, drink, tobacco, refreshment or provision having a retail value of less than one dollar, which is given or provided to any person in a polling place without any identification of the person or entity supplying such provisions, is guilty of a Class A misdemeanor. N.Y. Elec. Law § 17-140

Biden’s own home state of Delaware bans giving gifts or rewards to voters in presidential primary elections:

Whoever…pays, transfers or delivers, or offers…any money, or other valuable thing as a compensation, inducement or reward for the giving or withholding or in any manner influencing the giving or withholding a vote…shall be fined not less than $100 nor more than $5,000 or imprisoned not less than 1 month nor more than 3 years, or both. 15 Del. C. § 3167

Laws of these sorts have been the product of experience. In 1998, the Supreme Court of Kentucky, in Ellis v. Meeks, threw out the results of a primary election where the winner, Meeks (who prevailed by eight votes) had handed out free food at the polling place, and made it available to voters. The court rejected the argument that this was all harmless because there was no direct evidence that he had changed any votes or had demanded any explicit quid pro quo from voters:

At ten of the fifteen voting stations in the 11th Ward, Meeks made free food available to anyone present, glad-handed voters as they entered, and spoke with voters as they signed in to vote. Based upon this evidence, we… hold that Meeks’ non-verbal conduct solicited votes and amounted to electioneering within 500 feet of a building where votes were being cast…We can conceive of no other explanation for his actions…. We find that making free food available to precinct workers and voters was an item of value offered by Meeks in exchange for their votes or moral support in violation of [Kentucky law].

Georgia’s law follows the same line of reasoning: The obvious motive of showing up to hand things directly to voters, rather than just providing them to poll workers to distribute, is to influence their votes.

Once upon a time, American elections were different; we had no secret ballot, and openly bribing voters was considered a standard part of democracy. George Washington famously handed out whiskey on voting day when he ran for the House of Burgesses, and so did most everybody else in his era. But our laws have cracked down on those tactics for a reason.

Is there a problem with voters standing on long lines to vote? Yes, there is, and it tends to fall more heavily on black voters. But unfortunately, in states such as Georgia, the problem of long lines is largely under the control of local Democratic officials rather than the Republicans who run the state, who nonetheless get all the blame from the national media.

While you would not learn this from the Democrats or their sympathetic media coverage, S.B. 202 actually takes steps to fix those long lines. Georgia law previously allowed the state to override local election officials and require them to add more precincts or voting machines if people were left standing on line for an hour after the polls closed. S.B. 202 expands that authority, so that the state can step in and require more polling places or voting machines if voters in overcrowded precincts face lines of an hour or more at any of three measured intervals during the day. Read the new section for yourself:

If, at the previous general election, a precinct contained more than 2,000 electors and if [voters] desiring to vote on the day of the election had to wait in line for more than one hour before checking in to vote, the superintendent shall either reduce the size of such precinct so that it shall contain not more than 2,000 electors…or provide additional voting equipment or poll workers, or both, before the next general election….The chief manager of a precinct which contained more than 2,000 electors at the previous general election shall submit a report thereof to the superintendent of the reported time from entering the line to checking in to vote. Such wait time shall be measured no fewer than three different times throughout the day (in the morning, at midday, and prior to the close of polls) and such results shall be recorded on a form provided by the Secretary of State.

This is the right direction: Instead of allowing electioneering while people wait on long lines, eliminate both the electioneering and the lines. That’s what Joe Biden’s ranting is supposed to distract you from hearing.

This article has been edited since publication for clarification of the New York statute.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Biden administration kicks off vaccination outreach campaign

    Officials did not provide an exact price tag for the campaign, but said much of it would come from money allocated in the Covid relief bill the president recently signed into law.

  • Why Does Joe Biden Hate Due Process?

    The New York State Assembly has selected the lawyers who will investigate allegations against Governor Andrew Cuomo that could result in his impeachment. The allegations include sexual-harassment charges made by at least nine women. President Biden recently said that Governor Cuomo should resign if the investigation confirms the allegations. Really? It’s a shame that such a sensible position, in line with the American conception of “innocent until proven guilty,” isn’t reflected in Biden’s policy goals for sexual-misconduct cases in schools. Earlier this month, he signed an executive order directing the Education Department to review the groundbreaking changes that the Trump administration made to how schools nationwide handle sexual misconduct under Title IX. It signals a potentially major blow to due process for students even as Biden advocates for due process for Governor Cuomo. Hypocrisy aside, Biden’s stance on Title IX comes as no surprise. This is not his first foray into Title IX reform. He headed the Obama administration’s task force on sexual assault on campus, which pushed unreliable statistics to justify showing zero concern for the due-process rights of respondents. Predictably, then, the clear intention behind the executive order is to take us back to the bad old days when an accusation equaled guilt. The two of us have had experience on both sides of the regulations — one of us from inside the Education Department, helping shape the regulations, and the other from the outside, representing scores of accused students under the Obama-Biden regime. We have seen firsthand why the regulations were needed, the work that went into promulgating them, and the beneficial effects they have had. First, the work. The regulations were the product of scrupulous adherence to the formal rulemaking process. The Education Department met with hundreds of stakeholders, issued a proposed regulation, responded to more than 124,000 public comments, and published final regulations with many changes based on public input. This two-and-a-half-year process stood in sharp contrast to the Obama-Biden approach of imposing, by fiat, “Dear Colleague” letters lacking any public participation. Second, the effect. In short, it has been night and day. The regulations require schools to offer educational supports to alleged victims. When institutions investigate allegations, no more can colleges hire budding Javerts with a history of victim’s-rights advocacy to serve both as the investigator and adjudicator. Now, no matter how bad the investigator is — and many of them are very bad — the parties get a live hearing in front of a decision-maker who cannot be the same person as the investigator and who must be bias-free. The regulations give both parties clear, strong procedural rights, such as detailed written notice of the charges under investigation, the opportunity to review all the evidence before the hearing, and the right to have advisers cross-examine each other to test credibility. The regulations benefit schools, too. The new regulations define “sexual harassment” in a way that protects free speech while capturing offenses — stalking, sexual assault, dating violence, verbal harassment, quid pro quo misconduct by school employees — that objectively denies equal educational access. The regulations acknowledge that Title IX is a U.S. law that doesn’t apply in foreign countries. No longer must schools be the sex police for everything that happens anywhere in the world between their students. Nor must schools any longer put students and professors through Title IX investigations for an off-color joke or sex-related academic discussions. Although political considerations mean that few schools say so publicly, we have both heard from many school officials and lawyers who secretly applauded the new regime. Not only are they happy to have their responsibilities clearly delineated, but they also understand that more due process means better results and fewer lawsuits. Crafted against the backdrop of the #MeToo movement, the Trump-era regulations stand as a blueprint for handling sexual-misconduct allegations in schools, in workplaces, and even against politicians: Provide immediate support to an alleged victim, but refrain from punishing the accused until and unless the allegations are proved true. Biden’s executive order, however, may throw schools back into Title IX chaos. Our hope is that the Biden administration is held accountable for adhering to the same intensive rulemaking process followed by the Trump administration: If they wish to return to an unpredictable system of campus kangaroo courts, they should at least do so in full public view. Let them explain to Americans why a Democratic governor deserves a presumption of innocence but students and professors do not. Since taking office, President Biden has often shown that his talk of being a moderate was little more than posturing goosed by familiarity and a fawning media. Let’s hope, however, that this executive order is more posturing than policy and that the administration does the right thing and lets the new regulations stand. Justin Dillon is a partner at KaiserDillon PLLC, where he represents students in Title IX cases nationwide. Candice Jackson served as acting assistant secretary for civil rights (2017–18), and deputy general counsel (2018–21), in the U.S. Education Department and currently practices law in California.

  • Biden calls new Georgia voting law an ‘atrocity’

    Speaking to the press while departing the White House on Friday, President Biden blasted voting restrictions that were signed into law Thursday in Georgia.

  • USC's Penelope Hocking discusses game-winner and competing against twin sister Iliana

    Pac-12 Networks Christian Miles catches up with USC women's soccer's Penelope Hocking after the Trojan's 1-0 win over Arizona on Friday afternoon. Hocking scored the winning goal in the game's 77th minute. The goal might have been especially sweet for Hocking considering it came against her sister Iliana Hocking's Arizona Wildcats.

  • Joe Biden Proved a Press Conference Doesn’t Have to Be a Spectacle

    It was, in short, a return to what has become expected of Presidents, Philip Elliot writes

  • EXPLAINER: What does Georgia's new GOP election law do?

    The sweeping rewrite of Georgia's election rules represents the first big set of changes since former President Donald Trump's repeated, baseless claims of fraud following his presidential loss to Joe Biden. Trump zeroed in on his loss in the state, even as two Democrats won election to the U.S. Senate in January, flipping control of the chamber to their party. The 98-page measure that was signed into law Thursday by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp makes numerous changes to how elections will be administered, including a new photo ID requirement for voting absentee by mail.

  • Egyptian official says Suez Canal to reopen within a few days

    After a warning that it could take "weeks" to clear the vital cargo lane, an advisor to Egypt's president says it will be reopened within 3 days.

  • Markets Are Underestimating Biden’s Resolve on Taxes, Infrastructure, and Spending

    "They're going to let this economy overheat," says political-risk expert Charles Myers in a Q&A. "The biggest collateral damage will be in the equities market."

  • Sen. Cruz refuses to wear mask after reporter asks

    Cruz said he was following CDC guidelines – but the guidance is to continue wearing a mask, even after being fully vaccinated.

  • ‘The View': Meghan McCain Complains, ‘No Need to Slobber Over Joe Biden’ After First Formal Presser

    President Biden gave his first official press conference Thursday and pretty much every co-host of “The View” had a positive reaction — well, every co-host except Meghan McCain, who didn’t see the need to fawn over Biden’s words. “There is no need to slobber all over Joe Biden right now,” she asserted on Friday’s show, going on to proclaim that “our role in the Fourth Estate is to hold his feet to the fire.” As the lone Republican on “The View,” McCain often has a harsh difference of opinion when it comes to politics. But what makes these comments even weirder is that McCain has a notable personal relationship with Joe Biden, which she referenced at the beginning of her comments as if it would soften the blow of her remarks. Also Read: Meghan McCain Apologizes for Past Anti-Asian Comments After John Oliver Called Her Out “I just want to start this out by saying that I love President Biden as a person,” she said. “But I believe our role in the Fourth Estate as journalists and as commentators is to hold the president and the press’ feet to the fire. And I have to separate my emotions from calling balls and strikes on this.” McCain’s criticisms centered largely on the fact that President Biden didn’t answer questions about hotbed topics like COVID-19 or the recent border crisis and that he didn’t take questions from conservative press during his talk, including outlets like Fox News that have publicly billed themselves as “the loyal opposition” to the Biden administration (according to Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch). She then went on to offer up a hypothetical scenario of Trump being in Biden’s shoes and talked about how the media — including her own show — would have treated him. “I think it is incumbent on us and the press not to be deleterious in the way that we cover President Biden,” McCain said. “Just because President Trump was so awful and so disrespectful to the press, which I think we’re all in agreement in, doesn’t mean we should be giving President Biden free passes. I don’t think he answered nearly enough questions that I, for one, would have liked to see him answer. And I think the coverage of it has been really disconcerting. We did not give this levity to President Obama or to President Trump, so I don’t know why we’re giving him so much of it right now given that he’s been serving in office for over 50 years.” Also Read: 'The View': Meghan McCain Has Thoughts About Chrissy Teigen's Twitter Exit That Are Mostly About... Meghan McCain Unsurprisingly, co-host Joy Behar pushed back on McCain’s comments. “I think it has a lot to do with the fact that he wasn’t lying. He didn’t tell reporters to shut up. He didn’t come up with some nasty name for somebody. So, we have to give him time, give him a break,” Behar said. “As he goes forward, they’ll be asking tougher questions.” Read original story ‘The View': Meghan McCain Complains, ‘No Need to Slobber Over Joe Biden’ After First Formal Presser At TheWrap

  • Who are the Uighurs and why is China being accused of genocide?

    China has been accused by the US of genocide and crimes against humanity against the Muslim minority group.

  • A new Suez crisis: How a ship got stuck in the canal and what it means for global trade

    A cargo ship has been wedged in the Suez Canal for two days, sealing off the waterway in a crisis that could have major consequences for global trade.

  • Emails reveal scope of criminal investigation into Trump finances extends to Chicago

    ‘The fact that they’re in Chicago turning over rocks, I’m not surprised, not surprised at all’

  • Texas AG refuses to release texts he sent on day of Capitol riot

    ‘Save America’ rally booked Mr Paxton to speak and covered his travel expenses. His texts and other messages would reveal his real-time reaction to what was going on, but his office is attempting to withhold his records

  • Congress launches sweeping investigation into Trump administration’s handling of Capitol insurrection

    Seven House committees join forces to review the government’s handling of the deadly attacks on the Capitol

  • Pilot caught ranting about ‘liberal f***s’ on hot mic during flight

    The pilot really didn’t like Hyundais apparently

  • Trump CDC director says Covid ‘escaped’ from Wuhan lab, contradicting Fauci

    The former head of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says Covid-19 "most likely" came from a laboratory in Wuhan where Chinese scientists were conducting research on coronaviruses. Robert Redfield, the CDC director in the Trump administration, said in a new interview with CNN on Friday that Covid-19 likely began spreading in September or October of 2019 after likely infecting a lab worker accidentally. Dr Anthony Fauci addressed the comments during the White House’s Covid-19 response news briefing on Friday, saying there were more likely explanations of the virus origin than having come from a laboratory.

  • Fox News host wildly claims Biden wears a mask to hide ‘decline’ from journalists

    ‘Maybe they just don’t want to show how badly he’s declining, I mean I can’t understand him’

  • Trump says he slashed federal funds for Latin American countries to ‘punish’ them for border crossings

    Former president claims he ‘stopped paying the $500m dollars that we were wasting on’ Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador

  • Senator suggests voting on Sunday will offend God: ‘Remember the sabbath’

    Mississippi Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith responds to Chuck Schumer’s comments criticising a Georgia proposal to restrict early voting