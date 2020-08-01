Joe Biden buries the hatchet and looks to bring in Kamala Harris as running mate

Kamala Harris could be announced as Joe Biden's pick for Vice President in the coming days - AP

On Friday night, supporters of Joe Biden received an urgent message from his campaign email address. But it wasn’t from the Democrat presidential nominee. It was from Kamala Harris.

Underneath a picture of herself, the California senator wrote: “I know Joe’s heart, and I’ve seen first-hand his compassion and dedication to public service. He’ll be a president for all of us, and I’m giving everything I’ve got to help him succeed this year.”

It was a further signal, if one were needed, that Ms Harris, 55, is now a clear favourite to become Mr Biden’s running mate. He has said he will make a decision next week. But the message was also clearly intended to defuse a vicious behind-the-scenes battle that has reached fever pitch in recent days.

With so much on the line, the knives have been out for Ms Harris within the Democratic party. Anonymous briefings, some emanating from people in 77-year-old Mr Biden’s own camp, have attempted to portray her as disloyal, ruthlessly ambitious, opportunistic, untrustworthy and intent on becoming president herself.

As one Democrat donor put it: “She would be running for president the day of the [Biden] inauguration. For me, loyalty and friendship should mean something.”

Read more: Who will be Joe Biden's running mate? The runners and riders

Susan Rice, Barack Obama's former national security adviser, is a popular candidate among Democrats - REUTERS More

Simultaneously, some Democrats have been furiously talking up the chances of other candidates including Susan Rice, Barack Obama’s former national security adviser, congresswoman Karen Bass, chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, and senator Tammy Duckworth, a military veteran. Much of the internal doubt over Ms Harris goes back to the verbal attacks on Mr Biden she gave when campaigning for the presidential nomination.

During a televised Democrat debate a year ago, and despite having been close to his late son Beau, Ms Harris unleashed on Mr Biden.

She accused him of having opposed “busing”, a policy from the Seventies that was used to desegregate education by transporting black children to mostly white schools.

Ms Harris said she, as a young black girl, had benefited from the policy, but Mr Biden had joined with segregationist senators in an attempt to stop it.

Kamala Harris attacked Joe Biden's record on race during the campaign for the Democrat presidential nomination - REUTERS More

“I do not believe you are a racist,” Ms Harris told Mr Biden, looking him in the eye. “[But] there was a little girl in California... she was bused to school every day. And that little girl was me.”