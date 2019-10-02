Joe Biden to call for spending $900 million to curb urban gun violence, aides say

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday will unveil a broad gun safety agenda that includes a plan to pour $900 million in federal money over eight years into anti-gun violence programs in some of the nation’s cities hardest hit by gun violence, according to two senior campaign officials.

Biden is among 10 Democratic White House hopefuls set to take part in Wednesday’s gun safety forum in Las Vegas hosted by the gun control advocacy groups March for Our Lives and Giffords. Aides say Biden will unveil parts of his gun safety agenda during his appearance at the the forum.

Like nearly all of the candidates seeking the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, Biden backs an assault weapons ban, bolstering background checks, and launching a federal buyback program to take military-style firearms off the streets.

But in emphasizing the scourge of urban violence in his gun policy, Biden is trying to underscore to voters in inner city communities that he recognizes the impact violence is having on communities that endure hundreds of gun-related killings per year without getting the same sort of media or political attention as mass shootings.

In this file photo taken on September 24, 2019 Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden makes a statement on Ukraine during a press conference at the Hotel Du Pont in Wilmington, Delaware. - Joe Biden may have inadvertently triggered the scandal now threatening Donald Trump's presidency, but it has also impacted his own White House bid and the Democrat could soon learn whether it dooms his candidacy or bolsters it. More

“I hear the vice president say again and again that the daily acts of gun violence in our (urban) communities may not make national headlines but are just as devastating to survivors' and victims' families as gun violence that does make the front page,” said one Biden campaign official, who briefed reporters on the vice president’s policy rollout ahead of Wednesday's forum.

Biden’s strategy on combating urban violence points to already-tested programs such as Group Violence Intervention, which organizes community leaders to work with individuals likely to commit acts of gun violence, express community demands that gun violence cease, and connect potential perpetrators with social workers and job counselors. Communities that have used such programming have recorded 30% to 60% drop in homicides in districts or neighborhoods that have deployed violence interrupters, according to Giffords.

The former vice president is also proposing spending some of the $900 million on funding hospital-based violence intervention programs that help connect young people injured by gun violence with social and economic services while they are still hospitalized. The thinking is that such early intervention could decrease the likelihood they engage in or are victims of gun violence in the future.

Biden’s proposal calls for the money to be spent in 40 cities — the nation’s 20 cities with the highest per capita homicide rate and the 20 cities with the highest total number of homicides — on intervention programming that has proven to have success, Biden aides said.

Biden isn’t alone in speaking in favor of intervention programs. South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg has also called for investing money into urban gun violence intervention programs, and has seen his city make progress in reducing homicides and shootings after launching a program called Stand Against Violence Everyday, or S.A.V.E.