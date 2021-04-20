Joe Biden calls prosecution’s evidence in the George Floyd case ‘overwhelming’
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Joe Biden has called the prosecution’s evidence in the George Floyd case “overwhelming” as the jury considers murder charges against Derek Chauvin.
Mr Biden called Mr Floyd’s family and made his first comments on the case as the sequestered jury in Minnesota was sent out to deliberate on a verdict.
“I’m praying the verdict is the right verdict. Which is – I think it’s overwhelming in my view,” Mr Biden told reporters in the Oval Office.
“I wouldn’t say that unless the jury was sequestered now.”
Mr Chauvin, 45, has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Read More
Watch live as families of George Floyd and Daunte Wright pray outside Minneapolis courthouse
Republicans reject Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘America First’ caucus
National guard activated in Washington DC ahead of Chauvin verdict