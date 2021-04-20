Joe Biden calls prosecution’s evidence in the George Floyd case ‘overwhelming’

Graeme Massie
·1 min read
US President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with the leadership of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus in the Oval Office of the White House April 20, 2021 in Washington, DC

Joe Biden has called the prosecution’s evidence in the George Floyd case “overwhelming” as the jury considers murder charges against Derek Chauvin.

Mr Biden called Mr Floyd’s family and made his first comments on the case as the sequestered jury in Minnesota was sent out to deliberate on a verdict.

“I’m praying the verdict is the right verdict. Which is – I think it’s overwhelming in my view,” Mr Biden told reporters in the Oval Office.

“I wouldn’t say that unless the jury was sequestered now.”

Mr Chauvin, 45, has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

